Quiz: MLB player or Star Wars character? Test your fandom this May the 4th

At first glance, baseball and Star Wars might not have all that much in common. To the best of our knowledge our national pastime never appears in a galaxy far, far away — probably because they were too busy betting on podraces. But as teams around MLB celebrate May the 4th with themed promos and giveaways, we’re focusing on what these two worlds do share: some truly ridiculous names.

Sometimes each respective weirdness is distinct; no one is going to confuse Attack of the Clones drug runner Elan Sleazebaggano with a first baseman any time soon. Other times, however, it's hard to know where George Lucas' imagination ends and baseball begins.

Which is why, with a huge tip of the hat to David Roth and his iconic Vice piece on the subject from way back in 2016, we wanted to test just how deep your Star Wars, and baseball, knowledge goes. How did you do?

How MLB teams are celebrating May the 4th this year

No matter what score you got, you can take heart in knowing that there's no shortage of ways to celebrate Star Wars while taking in a baseball game on this May 4. If you're in the Chicago or Seattle, for example, the Cubs and Mariners are giving out a special Grogu bobblehead for their respective games on Monday. The Tampa Bay Rays are doing much the same, only their bobblehead posits Yandy Diaz — honestly, not the least George Lucas name in the world — as the Mandalorian.

There was also plenty of celebration over the weekend. The New York Yankees had a whole Star Wars procession before their win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, culminating in a Max Fried bobblehead. And there are plenty more promotions to come as the year goes along, so if your team happens to be on the road on May the Fourth, take a look at the entire MLB promo calendar and plan ahead.