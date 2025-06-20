Rafael Devers’ tone-deaf quote gives Red Sox some validation for surprise trade

The bitter divorce between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox reached its conclusion. While he was traded over Father's Day weekend to the San Francisco Giants, Devers had plenty of bad things to say about the Red Sox organization after being dealt. He may be coming into San Francisco ready to be a total team player, but that is not how the Red Sox are going to remember him after this year.

Should the Red Sox have told Devers about their plans to acquire Alex Bregman in the offseason? Most definitely. That being said, Devers' refusal to embrace a new role, especially once Triston Casas' season came to an end, tells you everything about his character. He was never going to be the team leader people wanted him to be. Devers is immensely talented, but incredibly selfish now 10 years in.

What he told owner John Henry in Kansas City is the stuff that proves he was a locker room cancer, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe ($).

"They wanted me to play first base. I told [Henry] they eventually, yes. I could play first base but maybe next year. It was not my fault that players get hurt. I felt like if another player got hurt, they would move me again."

When you have the self-awareness of Russell Westbrook, the game will pass you by rather quickly.

It may be a new beginning for Devers in San Francisco, but he has completely ruined his reputation.

Rafael Devers can only blame himself for what transpired with Red Sox

I am a total outsider in this, but here is what I imagine goes down in where Fenway Sports Group conducts its business. It seems like FSG is a conglomeration of a bunch of Ross Gellers from Friends thumbscrewing everything under the sun. People think they are smart and somewhat likable, but are the epitome of can't get right. I can understand why Devers is so frustrated about what all went down.

That being said, I never liked his attitude and what he was about as a star player in Boston. He may have been part of the 2018 World Series team, but that was seven years ago. Devers' game is the type that frustrates me to no end. He is the type of player who will go 1-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts and a solo in the eighth down six runs. He would make an error, if he could get to the ball...

There was a point in time for me growing up when Chipper Jones was asked to play left field instead of third base. His glove became an issue midway through his career. The Atlanta Braves brought in a former All-Star third baseman in Vinny Castilla. Being the ultimate team player, Jones accepted his new role and flourished. He eventually went back to third base and played better defense later on.

I also remember John Smoltz being converted from a Cy Young starting pitcher into the best closer in baseball after having had Tommy John surgery. His versatility and passion to compete made him a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, just like Jones. I think we all wish Devers had this in him, but he was never going to be his generation's version of David Ortiz, who played first to keep his bat in an NL game.

Maybe Devers can help make the Giants consistently relevant again, or he may just fade off in a bit...