Rafael Devers trade win has one glaring flaw Red Sox fans can’t ignore

The Boston Red Sox shocked the rest of the baseball world back in June when they traded slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. They have performed better than the Giants since making that deal though and are now in front in the AL Wild Card race. The Giants ended up selling at the trade deadline.

But even though the deal has worked out better for the Red Sox in the long run, there are also some issues that came with the deal, and it has nothing to do with the backlash they received from media members.

Right-hander Jordan Hicks was one of the two pitchers Boston received in that deal. He has struggled mightily this season, and especially since joining the Red Sox.

Rafael Devers trade win hasn't come without issues for Red Sox

Hicks signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants prior to the 2024 season. He is 1-7 with a 6.41 ERA in 25 appearances and nine starts with both Boston and San Francisco. His numbers since joining the Red Sox certainly aren't pretty either.

He is 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA in 12 appearances since landing in Boston.

So, while the Red Sox got rid of a problem when they traded Devers, they also are dealing with a new one in Hicks, who hasn't been himself since signing the deal with the Giants.

The 28-year-old right-hander began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 before he hit free agency and joined the Giants. Boston also received left-hander Kyle Harrison and outfielder James Tibbs III in the deal.

While the results have been better for Boston, the return hasn't exactly panned out as planned. Perhaps Boston might have to cut bait with Hicks soon or potentially turn to Harrison in order for the deal to work out a little better.

It doesn't change the fact that Boston eliminated a major problem, given the drama that ensued between them and Devers. Devers initially did not want to move off third base when Alex Bregman was signed, and after transitioning to the designated hitter role and being asked to move to first base, he rejected the proposal.

But that doesn't mean there haven't been issues since Devers has been traded. Boston is just in a much better place in the standing than San Francisco as now.