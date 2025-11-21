Raisel Iglesias deal is the latest sign MLB free agency is freezing over — and for good reason

When the clock officially begins on an MLB offseason, you typically see players sign one of four types of contracts. There are the mega deals that the likes of Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman are on track to earn. Some players, such as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto or San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease, should command a multi-year contract. We’ve already seen some journeymen players sign minor-league contracts, and don’t be surprised to see a former All-Star settle for such a deal.

Then, there are the one-year contracts. Some will attempt to take a prove-it deal in terms of hitting the open market again next offseason. Others, though, might be older players who can’t — or won’t — sign a multi-year deal. The likes of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Marcell Ozuna likely fit into this category.

Less than a month into the MLB offseason, we’ve quickly noticed an intriguing trend when it comes to one-year contracts. A record four players — New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres, Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff, and Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga — accepted the $22 million qualifying offer, which keeps them with their current team for 2026 before entering free agency next winter.

Speaking of free agency, let’s briefly discuss Atlanta Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias. Although Iglesias is entering his age-36 season, he’d nonetheless positioned himself to potentially earn a two-year contract in free agency. Instead, Iglesias re-upped with the Braves on a one-year, $16 million deal — and he may have unknowingly just set the course for others to follow in his footsteps.

Raisel Iglesias’ new contract is a potential sign of things to come this MLB offseason

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham accepted a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

The current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2026, and there have been no credible reports regarding a new CBA. For the unfamiliar, a lack of a CBA leads to a work stoppage, which we recently saw during the 2021-22 offseason. The MLB Players’ Association and the owners didn’t reach a new CBA until March 2022, delaying spring training and Opening Day.

Although it’s unclear if Iglesias passed on a longer contract, the bottom line is that he wisely took a one-year deal. Players don’t get paid during a work stoppage, and Iglesias guaranteed that he’ll earn $16 million before a possible lockout. Considering his age and the lack of progress regarding a new CBA, Iglesias is arguably among the smartest players who entered free agency.

The same applies to the four players who accepted the qualifying offer. Put yourself in Trent Grisham’s shoes for a second. Hypothetically speaking, you can either take a one-year, $22 million deal or test your luck in hopes of seeking a three-year, $75 million contract. However, if you receive the latter, then you’re doing so knowing full well that a potential work stoppage could impact the 2027 season.

In a best-case scenario, Grisham and the others took a one-year extension in hopes of parlaying it into a more significant contract, either with their current team or another organization down the road. But if there is a work stoppage, one that runs the risk of getting ugly considering the lingering debate regarding a salary cap, then they’ve already won. Iglesias ensured he’d get paid without worrying about long-term contract issues.