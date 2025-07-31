Ranking the best relievers left on the trade market after Jhoan Duran, Ryan Helsley traded

The MLB trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and moves are already being made. Two of the MLB's best relief pitchers were traded Wednesday, and several others are still available heading into tomorrow's deadline. Teams have until 6 p.m. tomorrow to make a trade before the final stretch of the MLB regular season begins.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley was traded to the New York Mets, and the Philadelphia Phillies acquired reliever Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins. Here is a list of the best available relievers entering tomorrow's MLB trade deadline.

5. Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will be one of the teams that are currently in the playoff hunt will be interesting to see if they buy or sell. The Rays currently hold a 54-55 record and are 3.5 games back of the last American League Wild Card spot.

Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks is a pitcher who could be traded if Tampa decides to sell at the deadline. Fairbanks has collected 18 saves and a 2.75 ERA with 33 strikeouts this season. Fairbanks would be a valuable addition for any contending team if the Rays chose to move him. Fairbanks being top 20 in the MLB in saves makes him one of the best available relievers at the deadline.

4. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

While he is currently on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber is considered to be one of the top available relievers at the deadline. Before his injury in April of 2024, Bieber had a 3.80 ERA in 2023 and recorded 107 strikeouts.

If Bieber is traded to a contending team, he would be a valuable addition to a playoff run as someone who has experience pitching in the postseason. Bieber is likely to return to the Guardians rotation in the middle of August if he stays put, which means he would be ready just in time for a playoff win if he gets traded to a playoff team.

3. David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar has had a stellar season. Bednar has recorded 17 saves this season with a 2.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts with the Pirates. The Pirates likely move Bednar at the deadline given Pittsburgh's 47-62 record on the season.

Multiple teams in contention have expressed interest in acquiring Bednar, including the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs.

Bednar is the type of pitcher that can close out tight games, which will be crucial for any team in the postseason.

2. Griffin Jax, Minnesota Twins

While Duran has already been moved, his teammate Griffin Jax is still on the trade block. Jax, despite his 4.50 ERA, is one of the best relievers in all of baseball with 72 strikeouts on the season. The past two seasons have proven his worth as he is second behind Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith in reliever WAR.

Jax is also top three in strikeout rate behind Athletics reliever Mason Miller and Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz. The Yankees are hoping to acquire Jax at the deadline to pair him with Cruz in their bullpen, while multiple teams are also heavily pursuing the Twins reliever, including the Tigers, Dodgers, Mets, and Cubs, among others.

1. Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians

Cade Smith has arguably been the best relief pitcher in baseball for the last two seasons with the Guardians. While he's the best reliever at the trade deadline, acquiring him will be difficult for many teams given his contract.

It's a contract, however, that teams would be willing to take if they're looking to go all in for a World Series title with Smith as a key piece to their championship bullpen. Smith has collected three saves this season with a 3.13 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

He's been the best reliever in baseball by WAR the last two seasons and is the exact piece that a championship team is looking for to close out a postseason game.

While many expect to see Smith staying with the Guardians, don't be surprised if a team comes calling for his services tomorrow before the 6 p.m. trade deadline.