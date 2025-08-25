Ranking each division by chances the current leader blows it down the stretch

The MLB season is officially entering its final month before the playoffs, and the postseason picture is slowly coming into form. There still are, however, a few divisions that are still in play as we enter the final month of the season. Here is a ranking of each MLB division by the chances the current leader blows it down the stretch.

6. AL Central: Detroit Tigers

A slump to begin the second half of the season had fans panicked in Motown as the Cleveland Guardians cut the Detroit Tigers division lead to as low as five games a couple of weeks ago. The Tigers winning eight of their last 10 games and recent struggles by the Guardians have extended their lead over the Kansas City Royals in the division by 10.5 games.

The Tigers will play the Guardians six times and the Royals three more times the remainder of the season, but as long as Detroit can gut out victories, which they have shown as of recently, they shouldn't have to sweat blowing a division lead.

The Tigers' main focus is maintaining a sizable lead in the division while trying to clinch first place in the American League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

5. NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

At one point this season, the Milwaukee Brewers were several games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central. Now, the Brewers currently hold the best record in all of baseball and have a comfortable five-game division lead.

The Brewers' rise to the top of the division is more credited to their recent 13-game win streak than it is to the Cubs' slump in late July and early August. Not all is hope for the Cubs, however, as a series victory against the Brewers earlier this week helped tighten the gap in the division.

The Cubs will need to put more wins together if they hope to win their first NL Central division title since 2020. With the way things have been trending recently, however, the Brewers should be able to clinch their third straight division title and potentially home field advantage throughout the postseason.

4. NL East: Philadelphia Phillies

Throughout the second half of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have proven to be a top contender to win the National League. In the NL East, the Phillies currently hold a seven-game lead over the New York Mets for first place in the division.

The Phillies' sizable lead can be attributed to the Phillies' recent hot streak and the Mets' struggles. Barring a September collapse, the Phillies will lock up their second consecutive NL East Division title.

Much of the Phillies' recent success can be attributed to their aggressive moves at the MLB trade deadline, including acquiring former Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran. Since being acquired by the Phillies on Jul. 30, Duran has recorded seven saves, with only one of them being blown in a 6-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday.

3. AL East: Toronto Blue Jays

In what was one of the tightest divisions in baseball at the trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays have widened their lead in the AL East to 4.5 games. The two teams that can catch up and surpass the Blue Jays and win the AL East are the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

The Boston Red Sox recently took three out of four games against the Yankees this weekend in the Bronx and are five games back of the Blue Jays for first place in the AL East. The Yankees are 5.5 games back of the Blue Jays after their 7-2 win on Sunday night over Boston.

Either the Yankees or Red Sox, if they get hot down the stretch, could challenge the Blue Jays for the division title and possibly face them in the postseason.

2. AL West: Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have seen their fair share of ups and downs over the last few weeks. After getting swept by the Tigers earlier this week, the Astros rebounded with a series win on the road against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Astros currently hold a 2.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West. The Mariners went all in at the deadline in hopes of securing their first division title since 2001, acquiring Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The battle for first place in the AL West could very well come down to the final week of the regular season and could be huge, as the winner of the division could receive a bye to the ALDS in the postseason. If the season were to end today, the Astros would be hosting the Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series.

1. NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres

After a weekend series that was won by the San Diego Padres, they are now tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West with a 74-57 record on the season. Entering the final month of the season, this division will likely go right down to the final few games and have major implications on the playoff positioning in the National League playoffs.

The Padres went all in on the trade deadline to try and dethrone the Dodgers as NL West Champions. The Dodgers have won their division the last three seasons. One thing that benefits the Dodgers down the stretch is that they are getting healthy at the right time after struggling with injuries throughout the season.

Many believe that despite their struggles, the Dodgers will figure it out at the right time and will represent the National League in the World Series once again this October. That, however, remains to be seen.

No matter what happens, whoever wins the NL West, the Dodgers and Padres could be facing off once again in the postseason.