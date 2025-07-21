Ranking Eugenio Suárez’s most likely trade suitors by World Series odds

If third baseman Eugenio Suárez is indeed in his final days with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then he’s doing his part to make fans bemoan saying goodbye.

Suárez hit two more home runs in Sunday’s 5-3 victory over the Cardinals, bringing the Diamondbacks back to .500 after 100 games. However, Arizona is still 4.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race, and the Diamondbacks are expected to potentially sell at the trade deadline.

Such a move would likely spell the end for Suárez, who leads the NL in home runs (35) and RBIs (85). He’s inching closer to his first 40-home run season since 2019, and even has an outside chance at a career-high 50 homers.

“We want to make it a hard decision for [the front office],” Suárez told reporters on Sunday. “I think we have a chance.”

If the Diamondbacks do decide to sell, plan on hearing Suárez’s name sooner rather than later. We have ranked teams based on the likelihood that they’ll acquire Eugenio Suárez, rather than based on their World Series championship odds. All odds are via the FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 21, 2025.

1. Seattle Mariners (+2600)

Suárez and the Mariners know one another intimately, considering that he smashed 53 homers with the Mariners from 2022-23. However, he led the AL in strikeouts both seasons, and his .733 OPS is well before his career .797 average.

It’s worth noting that Suárez’s contract does not include a no-trade clause, and he does not have 10-and-5 rights. If the Mariners want Suárez and can make a deal work, they’ll get Suárez. The question is one that, admittedly, we don’t know the answer to: would both sides want a reunion? For what it’s worth, no credible reports have indicated that Suárez wouldn’t play for the Mariners if they re-acquired him.

Either way, now is the time for Seattle to be aggressive. Cal Raleigh’s historic season only reiterates that the Mariners need to focus on this season rather than begin wondering if the current core can regularly challenge for AL West titles. Don’t be surprised to see Suárez blasting homers at T-Mobile Park once again.

Eugenio Suárez's third homer in the last 2 games 💥 pic.twitter.com/AiTzm48JgE — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2025

2. Milwaukee Brewers (+1900)

Ladies and gentlemen, your NL Central-leading Brewers! Well, not necessarily depending on when you read this, but the Brewers and Cubs were tied for first place at publication. Milwaukee extended its winning streak to 10 with Sunday’s 6-5 comeback over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rookie Caleb Durbin has quietly been an adequate third baseman, offering 2.2 bWAR and a .732 OPS in 77 games. He’s also walked 20 times against only 26 strikeouts, reaching base at an impressive .350 clip. We imagine that any Suárez trade would force Durbin to shortstop, where he played in both college and the minors.

Although they’ll likely need to rework some things, the Brewers make sense as a Suárez trade target. Milwaukee is all-in on competing this year after a slow start, and their lineup needs one or two more sluggers. Suárez is also obviously familiar with the NL Central, having played seven seasons with the Reds.

3. Chicago Cubs (+1000)

Much of what we wrote about the Brewers applies to the Cubs, and we don’t just mean because both teams play in the NL Central. The Cubs are in full-division title mode, largely because of a lineup already featuring Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Michael Busch. Suárez would immediately fill the Cubs’ Matt Shaw-sized hole at third base and, barring injury, keep them from gambling on moving backup first baseman Justin Turner back to third base.

Of all the teams on this list, the Cubs should understand full well how quickly things can change for a young core. At least the 2015-20 Cubs won a World Series for their efforts, unlike the 2011-14 Tigers. Regardless of what happens after that group breaks up, any addition to the trophy case should make things slightly easier for fans enduring continued losing seasons.

That’s not to say the Cubs are headed for a losing season next year or in 2027. This point illustrates that if Suárez is the final piece needed to bring another title back to Wrigley Field, then the Cubs must go all-in now.

4. Detroit Tigers (+750)

Here’s another potential reunion, albeit one that’s easy to forget about. Suárez signed with the Tigers in 2008 out of Venezuela and debuted six years later, though Detroit traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in December 2014 for pitcher Alfredo Simón. (Those are two great Immaculate Grid combos, and Suárez also works for any category involving shortstops. Enjoy!)

Eugenio Suárez hits his 11th home run in the month of June 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Dl8v7BUMG — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2025

The Tigers’ 2025 season speaks for itself, and the Tigers’ .600 winning percentage leads all clubs. Suárez would be a significant addition to a team that clearly has its eyes set on a World Series title — and in the current baseball climate, that’s no small thing. Some contenders are fine making smaller moves around the deadline, like adding a middle reliever or a veteran utility player.

We expect the Tigers to make a splash, and Suárez fits the bill. Who’d have guessed Suárez could potentially go 11 years between home runs for the Tigers?

5. New York Yankees (+850)

Media members and fans alike have pitched Suárez to the Yankees dating back to spring training, and those online proposals only amplified following Oswaldo Cabrera’s ankle injury. The thought of a lineup featuring Suárez and Aaron Judge is downright terrifying, especially given the former’s recent home run binge.

One problem: We don’t believe the Yankees will truly pursue Suárez. ESPN‘s Buster Olney recently named the Yankees and Mariners as the two clubs he thinks will acquire Suárez, and we clearly agreed on Seattle. However, the Yankees are stubborn enough that if they can choose between Suárez or a cheaper option, they’ll opt for the latter — assuming that they even bother adding a third baseman at the deadline.

The Yankees have already indicated that they’re comfortable starting Oswald Peraza at third base, and Jorbit Vivas has seen increased action of late. Those two have combined for -0.3 bWAR through July 21.

Which team do you believe will trade for Eugenio Suárez? Let us know.