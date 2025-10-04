Ranking every potential World Series matchup still on the table entering Divisional Series

As we embark on the NLDS and ALDS, the World Series field is gradually shrinking. Eight teams remain — five division winners and three scrappy Wild Card threats, all of whom truly earned their spot here. Well, we can debate whether the Detroit Tigers "earned" their spot down the stretch, but A.J. Hinch is a madman. He knows how to operate on this stage.

A ton of compelling World Series matchups are still in play. There really isn't a bad way for things to play out, only compelling potential matchups opposed to even more compelling potential matchups. Determining the best possible World Series pairing, of course, is an entirely subjective exercise. Some folks want to stack star power on star power. Others want to see two small-market, midwestern clubs throw gas for seven games and never score.

So let's dive in, using the power of imagination and the righteous pursuit of entertainment, to determine which World Series matchups are fun, and which are fun.

16. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers

If the Tigers blow through the rest of the American Leauge, good for them. That team was the No. 1 seed for most of the season, lest we forget. But I'm not sure folks really want to watch this one, as it has the potential to get ugly. Tarik Skubal against Shohei Ohtani is must-watch television, but odds are Detroit's offense just won't keep up with the L.A. buzzsaw for four out of seven games.

15. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers

The Phillies' offense is a bit more mercurial, but Philadelphia's lefty brigade on the mound would hold a serious edge against the Tigers lineup, nullifying Kerry Carpenter and Riley Green. Skubal is pretty much a guaranteed win or two, especially with so many lefties in Philadelphia's lineup, but this matchup feels skewed toward the Phils. Plus, there isn't a ton of history between these groups.

14. Milwaukee Brewers-Seattle Mariners

Methinks the TV ratings might suffer with this matchup. That doesn't really matter — good baseball is good baseball for those willing to seek it out — but there's not a ton connecting Seattle and Milwaukee, aside from high seeds. The Mariners' offense, on paper, should clear Milwaukee's in a postseason setting. This series has the potential for some incredible pitching duels, especially if the Brewers can restore their rotation to full strength, but there just isn't much pre-established drama to get fans outside of Seattle or Milwaukee hyped.

13. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Look, typically there's some juice behind a battle of No. 1 seeds, in part because it's not terribly common in baseball. But if we are being completely honest, the Brewers and Blue Jays just aren't as exciting on paper as other potential outcomes here. That's not to say it's a bad matchup — both teams hit for contact at an exceptionally high level and tend to execute on defense. But folks aren't lining up to watch Christian Yelich battle Kevin Gausman. You'd like a bit more drama.

12. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers

An objectively hilarious outcome. MLB bigwigs would probably bemoan the lack of traditional star-power in this matchup, but it's a fun equation for real ball-knowers to solve. Milwaukee and Detroit are arguably the two best-coached teams in baseball. A.J. Hinch knows how to manipulate matchups and use every last weapon at his disposal to bend the odds in Detroit's favor. Milwaukee is perhaps the deepest team in MLB, albeit not exactly brimming with true, blue stars. Pat Murphy led a team with zero expectations to the No. 1 overall seed. Detroit is once again the scrappy underdog. This could be a real thriller, honestly.

11. Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees

There is a fun contrast between how Milwaukee went about constructing its roster compared to New York. The Brewers own the 17th-highest payroll in MLB; New York is fourth. The Brewers are excellent at capitalizing on mistakes, which props the door open for an "upset" (New York would almost certainly be the betting favorite to win, even though Milwaukee is the No. 1 overall seed). The Brewers have the pitching and the collective mindset necessary to scrap their way past a volatile (and, at times, just plain dumb) Yankees team, but if New York's bats are remotely warm, it could get ugly.

10. Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays

There is a compelling blend of new blood and experience between these rosters, with two former Houston Astros teammates and champions pitted against one another in George Springer and Kyle Tucker. But at the end of the day, there is only so much friction here. These are two quality opponents who bear several similarities in approach and roster construction, so we can expect competitive baseball. It's just not a matchup that will excite everyone. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the next generation, though. This would give both a chance to really stake their claim.

9. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

A fun northeastern battle between two teams on divergent paths. Toronto's offense hit a real snag down the stretch; Philadelphia's came to life. How the Blue Jays fair in October remains to be seen, but this series would feature a distinct edge for Philadelphia. That said, the star power is formidable. Experienced postseason boppers like Bryce Harper and George Springer, right alongside fresher faces like Guerrero and Bichette. Jeff Hoffman would face his former team in the closing role. Jordan Romano would probably watch from the bullpen. There's some meat on the bone here.

8. Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners

Rarely will you find a matchup with more combined home runs (77) between the starting catchers, although Cal Raleigh's contributions are somewhat lopsided compared to Carson Kelly. That said, this Cubs offense is the real deal. Pete Crow-Armstrong relocated his swing in the NL Wild Card and Kyle Tucker knows his way around the postseason. Seattle has an absolutely loaded pitching staff, which gives it an edge, but this Chicago lineup features precious few cold zones. The Cubs play elite defense and ratchet up the power pretty regularly; Seattle will pitch the lights out and can hit plenty of dingers, too. I'd say this is a peak series for entertainment value, even if there's not much shared recent history between these groups.

7. Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers

The prodigal son returns! Frankly, the mere concept of Javy Báez facing the Cubs in a World Series is enough for me to offer this hypothetical matchup my rubber stamp of approval. We'd also get Chicago's lefty sluggers against Tarik Skubal, A.J. Hinch's lineup puppeteering against Craig Counsell's bullpen savvy, and much more. Detroit feels like the weakest link in the Divisional Series field, but there was a point when the Tigers felt very much like a contender. If the Tigers can force their way to the World Series — with a good-but-flawed opponent in the opposite dugout — we should be in for a good time.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Remember when Shohei Ohtani was "on the plane" to Toronto? Yeah, me too. The Blue Jays almost yanked the reigning MVP away from the Dodgers in free agency a couple years ago, but Ohtani was always destined for a career spent in Los Angeles. There is a fun contrast of styles here, as Toronto plays a much scrappier brand of baseball than LA. The Blue Jays get on base — their .265 team batting average in the highest in baseball. The Dodgers hit it out of the park a lot more. Toronto does plenty of small things well, which could keep this series interesting. Plus, there is a fun international angle here.

5. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners

There's a strong case to be made that these are the two best teams in MLB. Milwaukee has a better record; New York has better underlying metrics. The Dodgers are the Dodgers. But Seattle and Philadelphia are equipped with the deepest pitching staffs and no shortage of slugging on offense. The Mariners have been right on the verge of something special for so long. This lineup finally has the requisite firepower to get over the hump. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is fighting against Father Time. Harper, Schwarber and Turner don't have forever together. There's not much of a connection here, but on paper, it's a phenomenal series.

4. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees

We all want to see the contrast between Chicago's middle infield of Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner compared to New York's middle infield of Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm. The Yankees' defense (at least on the infield) is not quite as bad as reputation might suggest, but Chicago's defensive execution across the board is dramatically better. The Cubs also have some real pop in the lineup. New York was by far MLB's home run leader this season, but Chicago won't roll over. Especially against a beatable Yankees rotation. Chicago's rotation is similarly good, not great. This just has the makings of an electric series full of fun contrasts and big plays. Plus... Chicago vs. New York? C'mon.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners

I don't think Cal Raleigh is actually going to win MVP — Aaron Judge deserves it, sorry — but he made a hell of case and he has certainly put together the most memorable season in the AL. Raleigh vs. Ohtani is must-watch TV as a result. This series promises home runs that we are still going to talk about 20 years down the line. The pitching matchup is awfully compelling. Seattle's rotation is nails. L.A.'s can be quite titanic at full strength, although the Dodgers' bullpen leaves them vulnerable. Seattle might just be the more well-rounded group, but the Dodgers are the Dodgers and there is a certain sense of inevitability when watching them perform. This series would generate plenty of fireworks.

2. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

Schwarbombs? Judge... Jettisons? I'm sorry, that's not a thing. But man, this is a thrilling matchup between two star-laden teams in close geographic proximity to one another. The vibes for Philly aren't great at Citi Field, but Yankee Stadium offers the chance for new beginnings. Old friend Max Fried, whom the Phils are very familiar with, would take on a couple prominent starts for the Yankees. Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger are ex-Dodgers teammates. Harper and Judge have been circling one another for ages. This matchup just has to happen, yeah? It couldn't get much better than this. God only knows how badly Aaron Boone would overthink Philly's gauntlet of lefty starters.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

Okay, I don't actually want to see this. We got enough of it last season. Give new teams a shot. But... objectively, this would be a thrilling outcome. We don't get repeats very often in MLB, much less World Series rematches in back-to-back years. This matchup takes on a different shape without Juan Soto, but the Yankees did a nice job of fleshing out the lineup with Bellinger and other new additions. Fried, Snell, Yamamoto, Schlittler, Ohtani, Rodón — there is the potential for some real pitching duels amid all the offensive firepower. Judge and Ohtani are the rightful MVPs (again). New York and Los Angeles led MLB in home runs — first and second, respectively. There is too much recent history and overwhelming star-power not to put this matchup in the No.1 spot, even if most of us would prefer a new experience.