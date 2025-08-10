Ranking five struggling MLB contenders by how likely they are to turn it around

As the MLB regular season enters its final stretch leading up to the postseason, many twists and turns could have a major impact on the playoff seeding in both the American and National Leagues. Teams that many consider contenders are going through slumps are causing their fans to go into panic mode.

These five teams, which were once and are still considered contenders, are struggling to put wins together. With the postseason and division title births on the line, how likely are these five teams to turn it around?

5. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs were considered one of the biggest losers of the MLB trade deadline, and it shows as they are now five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. The Cubs were once considered a sleeper in the National League to make it to the World Series, and their recent performance has shown that those goals may not come true.

The Cubs' biggest issue has been their pitching. To turn things around, the Cubs need to get more consistency from their starting pitchers and continue to perform well offensively. The Cubs currently hold the first Wild Card spot in the NL with a 66-49 record.

4. New York Mets

The New York Mets have been limping recently. The Mets, while still in the hunt to win the NL East, have lost their last five games, which included being swept by the red-hot Cleveland Guardians and losing the first game of a series to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The biggest problem for the Mets compared to their rival in the Bronx, who have also been struggling, is the fact that they are in a competitive National League. It's going to be very difficult for the Mets to turn things around and win a division title, especially with the Phillies looking like a sleeper to win the NL pennant after improving their roster at the trade deadline.

The Mets should still be able to make it into the playoffs as the last NL Wild Card team. The good news for the Mets is they were in a very similar situation last season, as they earned the final Wild Card spot and advanced to the NLCS.

3. Detroit Tigers

It's hard to believe that about a month ago that the Detroit Tigers were 15 games ahead in first place in the AL Central and were well on their way to clinching the division for the first time since 2014. A poor July showing, and a recent hot streak by the Guardians, however, have made their lead in the division down to six, with a chance of Cleveland inching a little closer after this weekend.

Many Tigers fans have begun to hit the panic button on the season. The biggest key for the Tigers is to get quality performances from their starting pitchers other than Tarik Skubal and consistency from their bullpen.

The addition of former Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan can help solve those problems, as last night in the Tigers' 6-5 come-from-behind victory, he recorded his second save with Detroit. The Tigers also have multiple batters in their lineup who are going through hitting slumps, including Riley Greene, and if they can get out of it, Detroit should be able to get back to their winning ways and clinch the division.

2. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees, fresh off an American League pennant, entered the 2025 season with high expectations. Those expectations have so far fallen way short as the Yankees are on the verge of missing the playoffs.

Many Yankees fans are calling for the firing of Aaron Boone, and it seems like anything short of another AL pennant will result in his termination. The Yankees have lost six of their last seven games, which included getting swept embarrassingly by the Miami Marlins.

With how wide open the American League is this season, the Yankees, with the roster they have and key additions at the deadline, including third baseman Ryan McMahon, infielders Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario, and closer David Bednar, New York can still compete for an AL pennant.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Entering this season, many thought that the reigning World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, would be more dominant. That, however, hasn't been the case as the Dodgers have experienced their fair share of highs and lows throughout the season.

The Dodgers currently hold a 67-49 record, which is second best in the National League. They are also three games ahead of the San Diego Padres, who were by far the biggest winners at the MLB trade deadline.

While getting to the World Series will be much more difficult for the Dodgers, they have experience on their side, which will benefit them in the postseason. The Dodgers are also getting healthy at the right time after struggling with injury issues throughout the season.