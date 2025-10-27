Ranking Japanese free-agent sensations by their connections to Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani

International baseball has defined the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2025 season, one that began in Japan and, depending on how the coming days pan out, could end in Canada. It’s hard to imagine where these Dodgers would be without Japanese superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the latter of whom has already made a case for World Series MVP after holding the Toronto Blue Jays to four hits and one run in Game 2.

Many of Japan’s top players have spent the last three decades eventually coming to the United States, and we expect three such stars — Yomiuri Giants infielder Kazuma Okamoto, Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami, and Saitama Seibu Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai — to make the coming leap this offseason. Although none have obviously played with Ohtani in the majors, that doesn’t mean they lack a connection to the three-time MVP.

For this list, we’ve ranked the players in question based on who we believe will be the most successful in the majors. We’ve also referenced any Japan-born players who played for the Dodgers and the Japanese team in question. The more you know, after all. But most importantly, we've ranked the

1. Kazuma Okamoto, 1B/3B, Yomiuri Giants

This won’t show up in the numbers because it was a spring training game, but Kazuma Okamoto hit a grand slam off a 99 mph fastball from Roki Sasaki in 2022.



This was less than a month before the Monster of the Reiwa Era threw a 19-strikeout perfect game.pic.twitter.com/3IprHWsP0V — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) October 22, 2025

Okamoto joined Ohtani and Yamamoto on Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic squad, posting a .333 average, two homers, seven RBIs, and a 1.278 OPS in 27 plate appearances. He walked eight times and only struck out four times, an impressive feat considering he’s had five 100-strikeout seasons.

However, Okamoto only struck out 36 times and had 33 walks in nearly 300 plate appearances this year, though we’ll see whether that’s a sign of things to come. That answer should come relatively soon, as Okamoto recently confirmed he intends to “take on the challenge” of playing in the majors next year.

“I believe MLB is the best league in the world, and I’ve always wanted to play there,” Okamoto announced. “I’ve worked hard with that goal in mind.”

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees make perfect sense for Okamoto, and we won’t be surprised to see the New York Mets pursue the six-time NPB All-Star if Pete Alonso doesn’t return.

Interestingly, no Yomiuri Giants players have ever played for the Dodgers.

2. Tatsuya Imai, RHP, Saitama Seibu Lions

The (Seibu) Lion is thinking about Tatsuya Imai.



Recently signed with Boras. If he’s posted, he’ll be entering his age-28 season in 2026. Wonder if Breslow has had anyone watching him.



2025: 28 GS - 1.92 ERA - 9.8 K/9 - 2.5 BB/9 - 0.3 HR/9 - 5.6 H/9.pic.twitter.com/5PvI1AOJia — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 12, 2025

Imai is the only one of these three who didn’t play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, so most of the world — outside of Japan, obviously — is likely yet to see him take the mound. Of course, there’s a section of X/Twitter that might wake up at 6 a.m. ET to watch NPB games and write their own scouting reports, but that applies to every niche and hobby.

(We promise that we are not among those people.)

Anyway, Imai went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA and a 178-45 K-BB ratio in 163 2/3 innings this season, throwing five complete games and three shutouts. Perhaps most impressively, Imai allowed only six homers, and his walks per nine dropped from 3.6 to 2.5.

It’s also worth noting that Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is the only active Major Leaguer who previously played on the Seibu Lions. However, former Dodgers pitcher Kazuhisa Ishii pitched for the Japanese club from 2008 through 2013.

3. Munetaka Murakami, 3B, Yakult Swallows

Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off home run last night and watched every second of it



The 25-year-old third baseman will be signed by an MLB team this offseasonpic.twitter.com/IgjL13DrvK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 12, 2025

Murakami joined Okamoto, Ohtani, and Yamamoto on Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster, hitting .231 with a homer, 17 RBIs, and an .826 OPS over 33 plate appearances. More recently, the 25-year-old is fresh off another solid season for the Swallows, batting .286 with 24 homers, 52 RBIs, and a 1.051 OPS in over 263 plate appearances.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is the only time we’ve seen Murakami and Ohtani team up, though we won’t be surprised to see the Dodgers make a play for the two-time Central League MVP this offseason. Max Muncy turned 35 this past August, and the Dodgers would be wise to opt for a younger option at third base.

“The strikeout and walk numbers may scare some teams away,” an American League executive told Major League Baseball’s Mark Feinsand. “He has big power, but there appear to be a lot of holes in that swing.”

Ishii began his career with the Swallows, spending 1992 through 2001 as one of the sport's premier pitchers. He later returned to Japan and played for them again in 2006 and 2007.