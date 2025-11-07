Ranking MLB’s Munetaka Murakami suitors from favorites to dark horses

Japanese star third baseman Munetaka Murakami, one of the most prolific home run hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball, is one step closer to Major League Baseball. The Yakult Swallows are expected to post Murakami on Friday, Nov. 7, beginning a 45-day window for him to sign with any MLB team ahead of the 2026 season.

Murakami, who turns 26 in February, hit .273 with 265 home runs, 722 RBI and a .945 OPS over eight NPB seasons. His 56 home runs in 2022 set a single-season NPB record for a Japanese-born player, and his lefty power swing should appeal to many of the 2026 World Series hopefuls.

Murakami won’t come cheap — he’s expected to command as much as a nine-figure contract on the open market. Some teams will understandably stay away, either because they already have the corners covered or because they’re reluctant to spend. Still, there are plenty of clubs that should consider meeting his price.

For this list, we’ve grouped all 30 MLB teams into four categories: the likely favorites, possible contenders, dark horse candidates and the teams that are unlikely to sign — or outright won’t sign —Murakami. To be clear, all of this is purely speculative, and teams are ranked alphabetically within each category.

The favorites to sign Munetaka Murakami

Boston Red Sox

Veteran shortstop Trevor Story opted into the final two guaranteed years and $50 million remaining on his six-year, $140 million deal. Story’s contract also includes a $25 million club option for 2028, but that’s a bridge Boston will cross later. However, third baseman Alex Bregman, a three-time All-Star known for his clubhouse leadership, opted out of his contract shortly after the World Series.

We’re not saying the Red Sox should prioritize Murakami over Bregman. Rather, Murakami would be an excellent fallback option if Bregman signs elsewhere, and he could even slide in as the DH or first baseman as well.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Where could the Dodgers fit Murakami? The two-time defending World Series champions picked up Max Muncy’s $10 million club option, and Freddie Freeman is locked in at first base. And, of course, Shohei Ohtani isn’t giving up his DH spot.

But the Dodgers always find ways to make things work, and that’s enough to keep them among the favorites to sign Murakami.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have a long history of signing Japanese players, dating back to Hideki Irabu’s 1997 arrival. More importantly, they have an opening at first base with Paul Goldschmidt unlikely to return, while veteran third baseman and midseason trade acquisition Ryan McMahon hit .208 with a .641 OPS and a 33.5% strikeout rate.

Ideally, the Yankees could sign Murakami to play third, make Ben Rice the everyday first baseman and shift McMahon into a utility role. We’ll see whether they pursue that route or opt for more modest roster tweaks.

Seattle Mariners

Eugenio Suárez can crush home runs with the best of them, but he just hit free agency after posting a 35.9% strikeout rate in 220 plate appearances with Seattle. Murakami is far younger, and the Mariners are built to compete for the 2026 World Series. This feels like a perfect match.

What other teams could sign Munetaka Murakami?

Houston Astros

Carlos Correa has three guaranteed years left on his contract, with another four tied to performance incentives. Still, we’re not ruling out the Astros, especially if they can clear salary this winter. Targeting Murakami might require parting with Framber Valdez, but that’s a risk worth considering. The days of the Astros dominating the AL West appear over, and they’d be wise to bolster the roster before Seattle fully takes control.

New York Mets

After an epic second-half collapse cost them a playoff berth, the Mets are expected to pursue several marquee free agents. Murakami could replace Brett Baty at third base or even take over Pete Alonso’s spot at first if necessary. The only things keeping the Mets out of the “favorites” category are Alonso’s status and whether they plan to chase Bregman.

Who are the dark horses to sign Munetaka Murakami?

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals might seem like an odd inclusion here, but Nolan Arenado turns 35 in April and has hinted that he may have played his final game in St. Louis. The club hasn’t won a playoff game since 2020 and has endured two losing seasons in the past three years. While the Cardinals aren’t known for splashy free-agent moves, now would be the time to change that.

Texas Rangers

To their credit, the Rangers are always aggressive in free agency. On paper, Murakami would be an upgrade over Josh Jung at third base, and there’s room for him to play first. The question is whether Texas would need to trade a high-salary veteran to make room for Murakami’s contract.

Toronto Blue Jays

No, Murakami can’t play shortstop instead of Bo Bichette, and it’s hard to imagine Toronto paying both. But what if the Jays added Murakami and made either him or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a full-time DH? It’s highly unlikely — especially if George Springer’s outfield days are numbered — but stranger things have happened.

Which teams have little to no chance of signing Munetaka Murakami?

Third basemen already in place

Athletics, Braves, Guardians, Padres, Giants, Rays

You could argue that the Guardians or Padres might pursue Murakami as a first baseman, but it’s unlikely. The Guardians in particular rarely chase marquee free agents. The Giants already have Matt Chapman, and the Braves are set with Austin Riley. Even if Junior Caminero regresses next season, the Rays likely wouldn’t make such a massive financial commitment. As for the A’s, they promoted 2021 first-round pick Max Muncy last year and aren’t big spenders anyway.

Unlikely to spend

Diamondbacks, Orioles, White Sox, Reds, Rockies, Tigers, Marlins, Twins, Phillies, Pirates, Nationals

Most of these are self-explanatory: Murakami isn’t signing with Pittsburgh or Colorado. The Diamondbacks and Nationals could make aggressive moves, but both have bigger needs elsewhere.

The idea of Murakami crushing homers in Philadelphia sounds fun, but the Phillies must prioritize re-signing Kyle Schwarber. That said, if Bryce Harper were traded, Murakami would suddenly look like a fascinating fit.