Ranking Tatsuya Imai suitors by the best chance to beat out the Dodgers

Welcome to the Major League Baseball offseason, a time when Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are projected to sign every top-tier free agent. We don’t blame any baseball fans fearing that an already-loaded Dodgers team will add Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, a three-time NPB All-Star whom the Saitama Seibu Lions are expected to post this week.

Imai, who turns 28 next May, is 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA across eight NPB seasons. However, he went 10-5 with a career-best 1.92 ERA and an impressive 178-45 K-BB ratio in 163.2 innings this year. Perhaps most notably, he threw five complete games and spun three shutouts.

Although the Dodgers are widely expected to go all-out for Imai, don’t pencil him in as their next superstar pitcher just yet. Several other World Series contenders could easily challenge the Dodgers for Imai’s services, even if it means cutting a massive check in the process.

For this list, we’re focusing solely on teams that we believe can — and will — realistically pursue Imai this winter. In other words, you won’t find the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, or Pittsburgh Pirates on this list.

Heavy contenders to sign Tatsuya Imai (besides the Dodgers)

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs needed another dangerous starting pitcher even before Shota Imanaga opted out of his contract. Regardless of whether Kyle Tucker re-signs, there’s no arguing that Chicago is built to make an NL Central run in 2026. Whether or not they can hold off the Brewers for the crown and win their first pennant in a decade is another story, though Imai would certainly help in that quest.

New York Yankees

An ALDS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays extended the Yankees’ title drought to 16 seasons, and they’re rapidly approaching the 18-year gap between the 1978 and 1996 championship teams. That’s unacceptable in Yankees land, even if AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge continues building his Hall of Fame case.

Adding Imai to a rotation already featuring Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, not to mention Gerrit Cole’s impending return, sounds incredibly dangerous … on paper, at least. Desperate teams make desperate moves, and it won’t be surprising to see the Yankees break the bank for Imai.

Seattle Mariners

This past season proved that the Mariners are here to stay, and they’re well-positioned to repeat as AL West champions next year. Imai would be an excellent addition to a rotation already featuring Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Luis Castillo. Now is the time for the Mariners to make it clear that they’re ready to take that next step and finally bring a World Series title to Seattle.

These teams can definitely sign Tatsuya Imai

New York Mets

Much like the Dodgers, the Mets should always be considered a contender to add high-profile free agents. That applies even more so with a team like the Mets, who signed Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace Kodai Senga ahead of the 2023 season. Look for Mets owner Steve Cohen to be aggressive this winter following the team’s horrific second-half collapse.

The only reason we’re not ranking the Mets among the favorites is because All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz both opted out of their contracts, and there’s likely only so much money to go around.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are another team known for spending big, and they’ve never shied away from signing international talent. Nick Pivetta (31 starts) and Randy Vásquez (26 starts) are the only healthy Padres pitchers who made at least 10 starts this season and are slated to return; Yu Darvish, who started 15 games, will miss all of 2026 following elbow surgery. Imai has a spot in the Padres’ rotation regardless of where Dylan Cease and Michael King land.

San Francisco Giants

Even if Justin Verlander opts for one more season in San Francisco, the Giants need to acquire another starting pitcher this winter. Imai checks every box that Buster Posey and Co. should have: He’s young, he’s established (albeit in NPB, obviously) and he’ll arrive in San Francisco with something to prove. Plus, he’d have an opportunity to pitch in arguably the sport’s toughest division.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers once made a play for Darvish, inking the Japanese ace to a six-year, $60 million deal in January 2012. Although Imai could make double what Davish signed for, the point remains that Texas has never been afraid to go all-in on international players. It’s terrifying to think what a rotation featuring Imai, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi can do if all three stay healthy.

Who are the dark horses to sign Tatsuya Imai?

Los Angeles Angels

Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon will all attest to the fact that the Angels have always broken out the big bucks in free agency. The problem is that of those four, only Pujols played a postseason game with the team. Still, the Halos have long been an organization willing to pay for championships, even if they haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014. Imai almost certainly isn’t the missing piece, but that might not stop the Angels from at least trying to sign him.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays memorably tried signing Ohtani following the 2023 season, only for him to spurn Toronto and join the Dodgers instead. Depending on how the Bo Bichette situation pans out, Toronto might be open to giving Imai a blank check if they feel he’s the final piece needed to win a World Series. Like other teams on this list, Toronto needs another starting pitcher anyway, even more so if the club considers limiting Trey Yesavage’s workload next season.