Ranking the 20 greatest trades in Cardinals history

With the MLB trade deadline just weeks away, it's fun to look back at some of the most significant trades. The St. Louis Cardinals have had some stellar trades over the years that have benefited the organization. In contrast, others have been complete doozies.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Cardinals have made several significant moves that have impacted the club. The organization decided to move some expiring deals and attempt to acquire younger players to help bolster the club over the coming seasons.

While the youth movement has been fun to watch, it will be interesting to see how the team approaches this offseason. While the team is in wild-card contention, the Cardinals may wait until closer to the deadline to determine whether they will be buyers or sellers. It would be great to see them flip some players for needs like a right-handed bat and maybe another starting pitcher to add to the rotation along with Mike McGreevy, who has spent most of his time in AAA Memphis while spot-starting for St. Louis.

Let's take a look at some of the Cardinals most iconic moves.

20. Curt Flood was traded along with Joe Taylor to the Cardinals from the Cincinnati Redlegs (1957)

With Cincinnati in need of pitching and prospect Vada Pinson prepared to be called up to the majors, the club decided to part ways with Flood. The trade was completed in December 1957. For the next 12 seasons, Flood was a mainstay on the field for the Cardinals.

What made the trade for Curt Flood great?

Flood had a fantastic run during his time with the Cardinals. While his offense wasn't always the best, he more than made up for it with his slick defense in the outfield. He had a fielding percentage over .980 consistently for the club. While a Cardinal, Flood hit .293/.342/.389 with an OPS of .732. He hit 271 doubles, 44 triples, and 84 home runs.

Flood was a three-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glove winner. He was integral to the Cardinals' 1964 and 1967 World Series Championships. He was a Red Ribbon Committee inductee to the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2015.

19. Joaquin Andjuar traded to the Cardinals from Houston Astros for Tony Scott (1981)

Andujuar was traded to the Cardinals in June 1981 just before the players' strike that summer. Once the season resumed, Andujuar went 6-1 to finish out that season. The pitcher just got better from there.

Why the trade for Andujuar was great for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals were able to acquire one of their most effective arms from the early '80s run for a centerfielder who was being held back by the emergence of the organization's legendary centerfielder, Willie McGee.

Andujuar is a legend amongst Cardinal fans for his outstanding performances during the 1982 and 1985 postseason runs. He started and won two games in the 1982 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched 13.1 innings, throwing four strikes with a 1.35 ERA. He was taken out of Game 3 of the 1982 series after he was hit in the leg by a line drive. Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog said he thought the batted ball had killed Andújar, but Andújar recovered in time to start Game 7.

Andujar had his best season in 1984, going 20-14 with a 3.34 ERA. He led the league in several categories, including wins, shutouts, innings pitched, and strikeouts. He was an All-Star and won a Gold Glove that season.

In 1985, Andujuar was 21–12 with a 3.40 ERA. He was ineffective during the postseason, but his legend grew as a Cardinal for his actions during Game 7 of the World Series that year. Down 10-0 in Game 7, Herzog brought in Andujar. Don Denkinger, who made an infamous call in Game 6 against the Cardinals, called a ball on Andujar's pitch. Moments later, Andujuar disagreed and charged Denkenger, and had to be restrained by his teammates. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay restitution for damage caused by the pitcher taking a bat fixture in the visitors' clubhouse at Royals Stadium.

He was traded during the offseason to the Oakland Athletics. Herzog stated Andujuar's actions had nothing to do with the trade. The Cardinals needed a catcher and were able to land one in the deal in Mike Heath.

18. Nolan Arenado traded to Cardinals for Aaron Gomber, and prospects to the Colorado Rockies

The Cardinals were able to land a Platinum Glove award-winning third baseman for very little return. It was seen as a steal of a deal for one of the game's top talents. Arguably one of the best by John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.

What makes the Arenado trade great for the Cardinals?

Arenado made it well known he wanted out of his situation with the Colorado Rockies. A trade would have to be made, and it was believed someone of Arenado's stature would require quite the return. The team was clear that they were not ready to depart with some of their top prospects.

It didn't meet the expectations of the media and the fan base. Rather than having to trade off their top talent, all it took was a left-handed pitcher the team didn't know how to use in Aaron Gomber, and some not-as-well-known prospects. The team also received $50 million to help with the price the team was taking on.

It's still shocking this was the price for Arenado. Despite continued trade rumors, he remains the team's third baseman and dazzles fans with his impressive skill.

17. Paul Goldschmidt traded by the Diamondbacks for Carson Kelly, Luke Weaver, and Andrew Young

The move was shocking for many St. Louis Cardinals fans, who learned that the team was trading to acquire Paul Goldschmidt, one of the game's top first basemen. Fans thought he was another player who would cost them organizational depth.

The Arizona Diamondbacks only required a couple of players who were held back by other talent. Kelly was the backup for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, who refused off days. The organization grew frustrated with how to use Weaver and allowed him the opportunity for a change in scenery. Young was a minor leaguer.

The Cardinals got a deal and were able to get him to stick around another five seasons.

What made the trade for Goldschmidt great for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals were able to secure one of the game's top first basemen on an expiring contract and persuaded him to stay for five more seasons. While the team never made a playoff run with Goldschmidt, he was able to provide the quiet leadership the team needed.

16. Mets trade Jose Oquendo to Cards for John Young and Angel Salazar

With his outstanding defense, the move to acquire Jose Oquendo was a welcome addition. But add in his loyalty to the St. Louis Cardinals organization since 1985, and the move was outstanding for the Cardinals.

Why was this deal great for the Cardinals?

Oquendo is known within the Cardinals fan base as "The Secret Weapon." He played in every position for the Cardinals, but mostly played at second base. He wasn't great at every position, but he had the versatility to do whatever was asked of him.

Oquendo continues to do that for the organization to this day. After his playing career ended, he began coaching within the system. He has served as a third base coach and a bench coach for a major league team. He's managed in the minor leagues and is now the minor league infield coordinator for the entire organization.

He was inducted by the team into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2023 - a beautiful tribute for all he's done for the organization.

15. Red Sox trade RHP Lee Smith for RF Tom Brunansky

To bolster their defense, the Red Sox traded Smith to the Cardinals for Brunansky. The deal ultimately proved suitable for both teams, as the Red Sox acquired a home run hitter, and the Cardinals secured one of the game's best closers.

Why was this deal great for the Cardinals?

In four seasons with St. Louis, Smith had 15-20 with a 2.90 ERA. He had 160 saves for the Cardinals and 246 strikeouts. In three of four seasons, he was an All-Star. He came in second for the Cy Young Award in 1991 and came in fourth place in 1992. He received MVP votes in 1991, as well. He had a career-high 47 saves that season.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019 by the Today's Game Era committee.

14. New York Yankees trade Willie McGee to Cardinals for LHP Bob Sykes (1981)

The deal to acquire Willie McGee was quite the steal. The Cardinals traded a left-handed pitcher in the final year of his career to the Yankees for McGee, who was milling about in the minor leagues. The deal ultimately got the Cardinals one of their most beloved figures.

What made this deal great for the Cardinals?

Instead of staying in the minors, McGee began the 1982 season with the Cardinals, where he remained through the 1980s. He came in third in the 1982 Rookie of the Year voting. He was a member of the 1982 World Series championship team. He had an outstanding 1985 season, during which he won the MVP award. He was also an All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger award winner.

McGee helped the Cardinals win the NL pennant and contributed to their success in the 1985 World Series, which the Cardinals ultimately lost in Game 7 to the Kansas City Royals. McGee won two batting titles during his career and was a multi-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner.

In 2018, he became a coach for the Cardinals and is now an advisor to the club. In 2019, he won the fan vote for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

13. San Diego Padres send David Freese to Cardinals for OF Jim Edmonds (2007)

A St. Louis kid got to live out his dreams when he was traded to the Cardinals from the Padres for Jim Edmonds. Freese was an emerging talent who was expected to take over at third base for the team. Edmonds was declining and got the chance to play closer to home.

What made the deal for Freese great for the Cardinals?

Freese became a St. Louis legend for his epic 2011 playoff performace.

In the 2011 NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, Freese hit .278/.278/.556 with two doubles, one home run, and five RBI. In the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, he hit .545/.600/1.091 with three doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI.

In the World Series against the Texas Rangers, he hit .348/.464/.696 with three doubles and a triple.

He knocked the game-winning walk-off homer in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, forcing a Game 7. The Cardinals would go on to win the World Series. He had seven RBIs during the series. Freese was the series MVP.

Freese was the top vote getter in 2023 to be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Freese declined the induction as he didn't feel deserving. While the Cardinals honored Freese, the team does take time to have him involved in the organization. He helped at Spring Training in 2025.

12. Oakland Athletics trade 1B Mark McGwire to Cardinals for trio of pitchers (1997)

On July 31, 1997, Mark McGwire was reunited with Tony La Russa and Walt Jocketty from his time with the Oakland Athletics. McGwire was flipped ot the Cardinals for a trio of right-handed pitchers that were stalled in the Cardinals system.

Why was the deal for McGwire great for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals acquired a superstar home run hitter who brought fans back to the game after a strike that wiped out a season of baseball in 1994. In his first full season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998, McGwire was in a home run battle with the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa, which brought attention back to the game.

McGwire ultimately knocked 70 home runs in 1998, captivating fans from around the world. He hit .299/..470/.752 with 21 doubles and 147 RBI. He was an All-Star that season as well as a Silver Slugger. He came in second in MVP voting, losing out to Sosa.

In five seasons with the Cardinals, McGwire knocked 473 home runs. While it still takes tremendous strength and talent to hit 583 home runs over his career, McGwire did receive backlash for performance-enhancing drug use.

After his career, he began coaching. He was the Cardinals' hitting coach from 2010 to 2012, helping the team during their 2011 World Series Championship run. He was credited with unlocking Dave Freese's swing, which gave him more power.

McGwire won the 2017 fan vote for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

11. Cardinals trade Colby Rasmus to Blue Jays for championship run pieces

Colby Rasmus was a top prospect in the Cardinals organization. He frustrated the fan base and the organization and was ultimately traded for several pitchers who helped the team win the 2011 World Series.

What made this deal to trade away Rasmus great for the Cardinals?

Dotel, Jackson, and Rzepczynski were key pieces to the puzzle of getting the Cardinals into the playoffs in 2011 and ultimately winning the World Series that season. Their lineup gave the Cardinals a chance, and the lineup took over from there.

Dotel was 3-3 with an ERA of 3.28. He finished 10 games for the Cardinals with two saves. He stepped up to make key strikes in all three playoff series, helping the team tremendously. Jackson was an innings-eater during his time with the Cardinals. Rzepczynski is a left-handed pitcher who had a specialized role out of the bullpen for the Cardinals. He remained with the team for a season and a half after the trade that brought him to St. Louis.

Rasmus stayed with the Blue Jays through the 2014 season. He signed with the Houston Astros in free agency. In 2017, he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. He retired in 2018 after playing with the Baltimore Orioles. He had a disappointing career, and the Cardinals were fortunate to receive something in return for him that contributed to their World Series victory.

10. Anaheim Angels send Jim Edmonds to Cardinals

The Cardinals landed one of the most talented center fielders in the game for a declining pitcher and an infielder the Angels desired, who needed a change in scenery.

What made the deal for Edmonds great for the Cardinals?

Edmonds was an excellent defensive center fielder for the Cardinals for eight seasons. Jimmy Ballgame slashed .285/.393/.555 with 234 doubles, 241 home runs, and 713 RBI for the Birds. He knocked 12 postseason home runs for the Cardinals, including a 12th-inning home run to win Game 6 of the 2004 NLCS against the Houston Astros. In Game 7, he made a spectacular defensive play to secure the pennant for the Cardinals.

Edmonds, along with Scott Rolen and Albert Pujols, were dubbed the MV3 for their performances that season.

Edmonds was a four-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger award winner. Edmonds earned the fan vote in 2014 for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

9. Cardinals get a coveted third-baseman (2002)

The Cardinals wanted to land the top third baseman in the game, and they were able to do just that at the trade deadline in 2002.

What made the trade for Scott Rolen great for the Cardinals?

Rolen was arguably the best third baseman in the league during his tenure. He was a seven-time All-Star and an eight-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Cardinals in their 2004 World Series run and contributed to their 2006 World Series victory.

While with the Cardinals, Rolen hit .286/.370/.510 with an OPS of .879. He hit 173 doubles, 13 triples, and 111 home runs, with 453 RBI. He was outstanding for the Cardinals in the 2004 NLCS against the Astros. Rolen hit .310/.355/.690 with two doubles, three home runs, and six RBI.

Rolen won the fan vote in 2019 for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. In 2023, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

8. Cardinals get All-Star shortstop in Marlins fire sale (1998)

Missing a Gold Glove caliber shortstop, the Cardinals were able to land one thanks to a fire sale of talent by the Marlins in 1998.

What made the deal for Edgar Renteria great for the Cardinals?

A tremendous defensive shortstop with a bit of pop. That's what Renteria provided the Cardinals with in his six seasons with the Cardinals. Renteria hit .290/.347/.420 with 207 doubles, nine triples, 71 home runs, and 451 RBI. He stole 148 bases during his time with the Cardinals.

Over his career, Renteria was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a three-time Silver Slugger. This summer, he will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame after winning the fan vote for the honor.

7. Cardinals and Giants swap future Hall of Fame infielders (1926)

The Cardinals and Giants were able to swap two infielders in 1926 who would later become National Baseball Hall of Famers. Hornsby faced issues with the Cardinals involving a gambling habit, and Frisch didn't like being called out by his manager, John McGraw.

Why was the deal of Frankie Frisch so great for the Cardinals?

Playing second base for the Cardinals, Frisch appeared in four World Series, including 1928, 1930–31, and 1934. He was the driving force of the Gashouse Gang, the nickname for the Cardinals clubs of the early 1930s, who worked together through Frisch's gritty and aggressive approach to the game.

Frisch hit .312/.370/.423 with 286 doubles, 61 triples, 51 home runs, and 720 RBI. He won the MVP award in 1931. He was a three-time All-Star. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1947. He was an inaugural inductee into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.

6. Cardinals get Matt Holliday for three prospects (2009)

The Cardinals were able to flip some prospects to land a hot-hitting outfielder at the trade deadline in 2009.

What made the deal for Matt Holliday great for the Cardinals?

With exceptional athleticism, Holliday was fun to watch as a Cardinal. He wasn't flashy. He was an all-around tremendous ball player. Fans wanted to see his at-bats and what he could do on defense in the outfield. He helped the Cardinals win the 2011 World Series.

Holliday hit .293/.380/.494 with 156 home runs, 237 doubles, and 616 RBI. He was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger.

Holliday earned the fan vote for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2022.

5. Cardinals get LHP John Tudor from Pirates (1984)

The Cardinals were able to trade veteran outfielder George Hendrick to land a gritty left-handed pitcher to power them through the 1985 season.

What made the deal for John Tudor so great for the Cardinals?

Tudor was 62-26 with a 2.52 ERA during his five seasons with the Cardinals. In 881.2 innings, Tudor had 448 strikeouts. In the 1985 season, Tudor was second in Cy Young Award voting and eighth overall in MVP voting.

Tudor threw ten complete-game shutouts in 1985. He was the only pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1975 to reach that mark. Bob Gibson still holds the Cardinal record with 13 shutouts in 1968. Tudor's shutouts were all in the last four months of 1985. Tudor is the last Major League player to record ten or more shutouts in a season.

Tudor pitched masterfully in Games 1 and 4 of the World Series in 1985. After a controversial call in Game 6, the Cardinals' efforts collapsed. Tudor was the victim of a freak accident in 1987 when Mets catcher Barry Lyons went into the Cardinals' dugout trying to catch a foul ball and crashed into Tudor, breaking Tudor's leg.

Tudor struggled for the remainder of his career but was beloved by Cardinals fans. He won the fan vote for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2020.

4. Cardinals trade RF J.D. Drew for little known pitcher Adam Wainwright (2003)

Unimpressed with the 1998 first-round draft pick, the Cardinals elected to move on and get some pitching. Neither organization realized just how important the least-known pitcher would become to the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright was an absolute steal of a deal for the Cardinals.

What made the deal for Adam Wainwright great for the Cardinals?

After a disappointing season with the Atlanta Braves, J.D. Drew was granted free agency, where he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After two seasons, Drew was granted free agency once more and played for the Boston Red Sox. He was an All-Star once in 2008 and was the MVP of that game.

Wainwright, on the other hand, spent all 18 seasons of his career with the Cardinals. He was a key piece in the 2006 World Series Championship, where he was the closer during the playoff run. He left hitters stunned with his 12-6 curveball that earned him the nickname "Uncle Charlie."

For his career, Waino was 200-128 with an ERA of 3.53. He had three saves. He had 2,202 strikeouts over 2,668.1 innings. He was a three-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger.

He retired in 2023, and will likely be a certain inductee into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

3. Cardinals land Closer Bruce Sutter from Cubs (1980)

This trade was pulled off in December 1980 and led to a successful run with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a legendary closer for the club in the early 1980s.

What made this deal great for the Cardinals?

In his four seasons with the Cardinals, Sutter was 26-30 with an ERA of 2.72. He had 127 saves as the Cardinals' closer. He threw 259 strikeouts over 396.2 innings. He had two saves to close out games in the 1982 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He earned a win in the series as well, throwing a total of six strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

Known affectionately as BRUCE, he was a beloved sight at the ballpark with his Cardinals red jacket at important events over the years. He was a two-time All-Star as a Cardinal, earning the honor six times over his career. He was the Cy Young Winner in 1979 while with the Chicago Cubs.

He was a 2006 inductee into the Baseball Writers Association of America and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was an inaugural inductee into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

2. Cardinals trade Garry Templeton to Padres for Ozzie Smith (1981)

Ozzie Smith and Garry Templeton were each having their issues with their respective teams. In the offseason of 1981, the Padres and Cardinals pulled off a trade to swap shortstops. The Cardinals got an All-Star, Gold Glove winner who helped in the 1982 World Series.

What made this deal great for the Cardinals?

Templeton lost favor with Cardinal fans after he flipped fans off for booing him. He and manager Whitey Herzog got into a shoving match. While he issued an apology, a trade was necessary. Smith was in a contract dispute with the Padres when Herzog met with Smith to gauge interest. Both teams were happy with their return.

Known for his back flips and outstanding defense, Smith is adored by the Cardinals' fan base. He hit .262/.337/.328 with 338 doubles, 50 triples, 27 home runs, and 664 RBI. He had 433 stolen bases. Smith was a 15-time All-Star and a 13-time Gold Glove winner. He was the NLCS MVP in 1985 after an epic walk-off home run off of Tom Niedenfuer in Game 5.

Smith was a 2002 inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was an inaugural inductee into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.

1. Cardinals trade pitcher Ernie Brolio to Cubs for Lou Brock (1964)

At the time, it was believed the Cubs got the steal in this trade. However, the Cubs got two seasons of a declining Ernie Broglio, while the Cardinals got 16 seasons of a Hall of Fame career from Lou Brock. The Cardinals got the better end of the deal, making this the most significant trade for the Cardinals.

What made the deal for Lou Brock great for the Cardinals?

While with the Cardinals, Broglio had a record of 70-55 with an ERA of 3.43. He threw 747 strikeouts over 1,124 innings. It's easy to see why the Cubs would want him and why they believed they had their upper hand in this deal.

After he went to the Cubs, he fell to 7-19 with an ERA of 5.40. He threw 102 strikeouts over 213.1 innings. His last game was July 2, 1966, when he pitched two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave up a hit, a walk, and one earned run. He did strike out a batter—a disappointing end for sure.

Lou Brock, on the other hand, had four underwhelming years with the Cubs. After the trade to the Cardinals, Brock had 16 impressive seasons that included two World Series championships and six All-Star appearances.

Brock hit .297/.347/.414 with 434 doubles, 121 triples, 129 home runs, and 814 RBIs. He had 888 stolen bases. He was a tremendous outfielder, with a .959 fielding percentage.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985 and was an inaugural member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. He was one of the most beloved players to wear the "Birds on the Bat."