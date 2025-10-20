Ranking the best manager jobs for Albert Pujols: Hall of Famer has options

The news that Albert Pujols won’t be the manager of the Los Angeles Angels was shocking, mainly because everyone in baseball thought he was getting the job. Alas, he’s not, and it leaves the Angels’ search wide open with no one sure where the unpredictable Arte Moreno might go.

Among names that will surely be connected to the Angels are Torii Hunter and Kurt Suzuki, among others. But other names will surely emerge in the search, and Pujols will surely emerge in other searches as well. So where might Pujols end up?

Let’s dive into the possibilities for Pujols.

San Diego Padres

I really like this fit for Pujols. Yes, he doesn’t have any managerial experience in the majors, but he’s a Hall of Famer who would command instant respect from the clubhouse. Imagine the type of impact he’d have on Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, among others. I don’t know if the three have any type of relationship, but it’s worth noting they all were represented by the same agency at one point. So perhaps there is some sort of connection?

It would also be different from what the Padres have previously done, hiring former managers Bob Melvin and Mike Shildt. The Padres did not have success with first-time manager Andy Green, but were 116-106 in just under two seasons with Jayce Tingler. But Pujols would provide a different perspective and paired with a veteran coaching staff, could be exactly what the Padres need to get over the hump.

Los Angeles Angels

This is also a great fit for Pujols, and I want to put it at No. 2 because it just makes so much sense. It’s clear that Angels owner Arte Moreno likes Pujols and that Pujols likes Moreno. The two wouldn’t have been linked so heavily so early on if that wasn’t the case, it’s just a matter of money not linking up at this point.

Perhaps a pivot in a different direction could cause one side to cave? Who knows. But Pujols makes so much sense for the Angels, has connections with Mike Trout from playing together, and is friendly with Moreno. That makes him a logical candidate, even if there are holdups in talks.

Baltimore Orioles

Pujols is also a good fit for the Orioles, but it seems like previous managerial experience is the focus of their search. But a young roster, with struggling young talent (Adley Rutschman especially) would benefit from Pujols’ experience. After all, the work he did with the hitters in St. Louis and Los Angeles toward the end of his career is something that many have talked about.

I’d call this unlikely. Who knows? But Bob Melvin or another former manager could be the more realistic option here rather than Pujols.