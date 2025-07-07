Red Sox all but confirm former All-Star will be traded sooner rather than later

Jarren Duran being held out of the Boston Red Sox lineup for a Monday showdown against the lowly Colorado Rockies in Fenway Park doesn't mean that his bags are packed and he won't return to the team. However, amid growing buzz that he could be traded before the July 31 deadline, it's just the latest bit of writing on the wall that Duran's time with the Red Sox is likely coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Last year's All-Star Game MVP hasn't reproduced the breakout star-caliber campaign from a year ago in 2025. After leading all of baseball in doubles (48) and triples (14) with 21 home runs and while posting a .285 average and .834 OPS, he's still used his speed to already hit 10 triples and 21 doubles this season, but has done so with only six homers, a .255 average and a .728 OPS. Furthermore, the defensive strides he made a season ago have turned back into some headaches in left field.

That, however, doesn't fully diminish the upside and value of Duran. His baserunning is some of the best in baseball with his speed and aggressiveness. The glove has elite upside, which we've seen, and the bat is capable of more than this. So it's no wonder why there might be a plethora of teams calling Boston about a potential deal, especially because it makes sense for the Red Sox.

All of that brings us back to Monday's lineup. Duran isn't in it. And while that doesn't mean he's on the move today or tomorrow, it's certainly a sign that something is brewing that might materialize in a trade over the next couple of weeks.

Jarren Duran trade looks likelier than ever after latest Red Sox lineup

Now, you might be saying that the Red Sox are sitting Duran on Monday because the Rockies have lefty Austin Gomber on the mound. And after all, Boston needs to get Wilyer Abreu back into the lineup after two days off and Duran has a .580 OPS against lefties this season. That, in a vacuum, makes some sense. However, that's also tied to his trade value.

While Duran has struggled in left-on-left matchups throughout his career — even last year, he still only posted a .665 OPS in such matchups — the Red Sox could very well be protecting some of his trade value by sitting him in such a matchup when possible. After all, if not for a suspension last season, Duran would've played 162 games. Rest days aren't exactly in his vocabulary given his style of play and style of leadership in the clubhouse. So that definitely stands to reason.

That iron-man type trait also, frankly, matters in this. Duran isn't one to sit out games, plain and simple. Having said that, if Boston is trying to, again, protect his trade value, then giving him a rest day would make some sense. They not only want to mitigate the risk of injury to some degree, but they also want to ensure that a buying team isn't concerned with fatigue, which we saw some of down the stretch last season when he was essentially not getting days off.

Red Sox trading Jarren Duran makes sense whether they buy or sell

What stands out more than anything around the notion of trading Duran, though, is that it's the best move for the Red Sox. The other reason that Duran is sitting is because this team has an outfield logjam now that Roman Anthony has arrived, and especially now as he's heating up at the plate. Anthony looks the part of an everyday player, as does Ceddanne Rafaela. That leaves one outfield spot and potentially the DH for Duran and Abreu, not to mention lefty-mashing specialist Rob Refsnyder. That's also before the return of Mastaka Yoshida, which looks likely to come this week too.

Moving Duran would help clear that crowded outfield to make maneuvering and platooning much more natural for Alex Cora and the Red Sox. Beyond that, though, trading from a surplus could give Boston the opportunity to essentially buy while selling. Duran still has 3.5 years of control remaining before he becomes a free agent. That means he's both cost-controlled and with All-Star potential and game-changing speed. What team wouldn't pay a handsome price if they have a need in the outfield for such a bargain?

The Red Sox could ultimately find bullpen reinforcements, long-term pitching options and/or infield help and depth by moving Duran. Yes, it would be an adjustment not having someone viewed as a team leader moving out the door in the same year that Boston traded Rafael Devers. At the same time, though, for the Red Sox to be the best version of themselves, trading Duran might also be the move that puts them on the clearest path to doing exactly that.