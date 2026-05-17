Red Sox-Braves restart time: Rain delay updates from Atlanta, May 17

While the Atlanta Braves were straight-up shellacking the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, it looked like a sunny, nice day at Truist Park. But as anyone who's ever lived in Atlanta will tell you, the weather this time of year can turn on a dime — and it absolutely did for the rubber match series finale between the Red Sox and Braves.

The rain (and hail, according to the NESN broadcast) came out of nowhere and started dumping on the Red Sox-Braves game. And that gave the umps and the teams no choice but to put the game into a rain delay. That, of course, is going to beg the age-old rain delay question of when the game will restart. That's where we can come in to help.

Red Sox-Braves restart time: When will the game resume in Atlanta?

The tarp is going on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 17, 2026

Sunday's game went into a rain delay officially at 3:17 p.m. ET and lasted 33 minutes, with the Red Sox-Braves restarting in the bottom of the sixth inning at 3:50 p.m. ET. The rain moved out quickly, and it was really about some field maintenance before getting things back going.

Again, this is one of the tougher restart times to project because there really wasn't rain in the forecast. That hasn't changed too terribly much, sure, but with the rain falling hard enough to cause a delay, that throws a wrinkle into it. However, when you look at the latest forecast, there is still a chance of rain through the 4 p.m. ET hour with any potential precipitation clearing out thereafter.

Truist Park forecast: How much more rain is expected in Atlanta?

As we hope to get Red Sox-Braves back going soon (especially so Boston fans can just see their misery end with how the game went to start as Atlanta pulled out to a 7-0 lead through the first six innings), let's take a look at the chance of precipitation in the forecast at Truist Park.

Hour Chance of Precipitation in Atlanta 4 p.m. ET 47% 5 p.m. ET 15% 6 p.m. ET 15% 7 p.m. ET 19% 8 p.m. ET 47%

When you look at that, you can see why we're projecting something after 4 p.m. ET as the restart time. Atlanta in late May and throughout the summer is basically always at a 15% chance of rain with the amount of pop-up storms and showers that will come about. But that's about as clear of a window as you'll see to get the players back on the field and get the Red Sox-Braves game finished.