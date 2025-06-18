Red Sox catching strays from a soon-to-be traded Orioles star is a new low

The Boston Red Sox should have seen the jokes coming a mile away, the moment they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, creating another power in the NL West. There’s no shortage of jokes to be made both about the team and the front office. They’re spiraling in the worst way possible for no apparent reason.

Baltimore Orioles’ star DH threw shade at Craig Breslow after the knee-jerk move to send the star from the AL to the NL. Doing so made Ryan O’Hearn the leading vote-getter for DH’s in the AL. I guess you could say, O’Hearn appreciated Devers getting traded.

“Yeah, I just want to shout out Craig Breslow real quick. Appreciate you, man,” O’Hearn said, per Orioles reporter Jacob Calvin.

The irony? He’s probably gonna end up on a new team before the trade deadline passes.

Boston Red Sox can’t seem to escape Rafael Devers drama, even after trade

The only thing more ironic than O’Hearn getting traded after sarcastically thanking the Red Sox for trading Rafael Devers out of the AL is if he ended up in Boston himself as Devers’ replacement. Not likely to happen, but that would certainly make an extremely weird situation even weirder.

The Red Sox were playing .500 baseball through the first 72 games of the season and it seemed the Devers drama was behind them. But a trade in the dark signaled they apparently reached their breaking point. It begged the question: Where does that leave the Red Sox in their pursuit for a wild card spot?

Were the Red Sox right to trade Rafael Devers?

I don’t disagree with trading Devers, but similar to what happened in the NBA, why make a knee-jerk decision without exploring the best options? They could have gotten a much better return for Devers. I get they probably felt they had a logjam of offensive players after calling up their core three youngsters.

They did get some pitching in return, which could pan out in the long run, but I still felt they could have tested the market if they really were that fed up with him. But not exploring all their options just felt irresponsible.

Which makes sense why they’re the punchline of a plethora of jokes thrown their way. The Red Sox are no strangers to offloading franchise players though so maybe this is their way keeping their roster young.