Red Sox' dream trade deadline acquisition won't cost them a thing

Boston Red Sox fans are eager for Craig Breslow and this organization to make a splash at the MLB Trade Deadline. While any starting pitcher help would be appreciated, fans are hoping for Sandy Alcantara or Joe Ryan or another blockbuster acquisition. Meanwhile, the other big need for the Red Sox remains at first base. Abraham Toro has dropped off tremendously after filling in nicely post-Triston Casas injury, and Boston needs an upgrade for a playoff push. But what if Kristian Campbell allows the Red Sox to get that without having to give up prospects or make a deal?

Campbell, of course, made the Red Sox' Opening Day roster and won AL Rookie of the Month honors in April with a torrid start. But after posting a .902 OPS over his first month in the majors, he fell off dramatically. He was abysmal in May with a .355 OPS and 27 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances and, while he started to show improvements from that in June with a .658 OPS, Boston made the decision to option him back to Triple-A.

As that move back to the minors came through, however, the Red Sox were experimenting with Campbell, who was moved around positionally between second base and the outfield in Boston, at first base as a possible option to fill in there, or perhaps even make a long-term move. Subsequently, the former top prospect, who inked an eight-year, $60 million extension already, has been continuing that work in Triple-A Worcester at first base.

And while his time in the minors got off to a rough start, he's now starting to give Red Sox fans reason to believe again — and potentially be the big move at first base that Boston needs.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kristian Campbell could be the Red Sox' biggest trade deadline addition

Let's be clear, I fully understand any Red Sox fan who immediately rolls their eyes at the idea of a player already in the organization being a "trade deadline addition". That feels like front office jargon to try and justify a lack of aggression or activity. In most cases, I'd agree with that and push back on anyone saying such a thing. In this instance, though, it could be something substantial for Boston's lineup.

Campbell is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak with the WooSox in which he's posted a 1.214 OPS with one double, three home runs (including long-balls in back-to-back games now), while lowering his strikeout rate to 20%. That's now raise his OPS to .836 in 29 games back in Triple-A.He's also been pulling the ball more, something that had disappeared when he was struggling near the end of his early-season tenure in Boston, and in his early struggles back in the minors. Most importantly, though, he's played 16 games at first base over that span.

Red Sox would love Kristian Campbell being the 1B answer over a trade

For as enticing as a Yandy Diaz trade sounds for the Red Sox, among other possible options or deals, the simple truth of the matter is that having Campbell be the answer at first base is the best option for Boston. He's locked up on an extremely team-friendly extension until 2032 with club options for 2033 and 2034, and doesn't cost a prospect or any trade capital to acquire.

With where Boston currently stands, especially with Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer as the Big 3 finally having arrived, that makes the most sense. This team has the pieces to compete for a playoff spot now, but could potentially move into the category of World Series favorites with the right moves over the next couple of years. Paying a trade deadline premium for a postseason push now could hurt their chances of making a blockbuster that moving Campbell to Boston's first base side would afford them the potential opportunity to make.

There's a good chance that Breslow and the Red Sox want Campbell to get a bit more seasoning at first base, particularly defensively, and to continue his improvement at the plate. However, the signs are there that the former top prospect has regained the special form he showcased in April earlier this season, and that could make him a big splash that improves Boston's postseason chances with no trade needing to be made at the deadline.