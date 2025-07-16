Red Sox fans loving Devers’ downfall just got hit with a Giants reality check

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants just over a month ago. Since then, Devers has struggled to find his footing by the Bay. In 25 games, Devers as a -0.1 WAR, a .656 OPS and just two home runs. Those are well below his career averages, which suggests he'll rebound...at some point. Yet, that hasn't stopped Red Sox fans from declaring an early victory.

In one of many columns from Boston media since Devers was traded, NESN's Andrew Gould questioned whether the Giants' superstar's injury was really to blame for his tough start in new threads.

"Devers also wasn’t 100 percent for the Red Sox earlier this season. The 28-year-old played through a groin issue that appeared to affect him on the basepaths shortly before the trade," Gould wrote. "Yet that issue didn’t hurt Devers’ offensive production. He left Boston with 15 home runs and a .905 OPS in 73 games."

Red Sox fans pile on Rafael Devers at the All-Star Break

The column goes on to compare these injured periods of Devers' season as if they are equal. Yet, no injury is the same, and it's quite possible it's gotten worse since Devers was traded to the Giants. Bob Melvin almost sounded grateful that Devers wasn't named to the NL All-Star team, as it gave him more time to heal over the break.

“He went on some medication, feels a little bit better today. We’ll see how he responds to that,” Melvin said before the break. “I’m glad we got the MRI done so we know what’s going on.”

That sounds like a normal injury to me! It's easy to point fingers at Devers. He didn't want to switch positions off of third base in spring training when the Red Sox acquired Alex Bregman. He reportedly wasn't open to playing first base in Boston, either. He sulked and called out the Red Sox front office. The entire situation was handled poorly, which is why a change of scenery was necessary.

Giants legend comes to the defense of Rafael Devers

Red Sox fans have flaunted Devers' statistics as if they are evidence of his downfall – like he'll never be the same player again. That's just not the case, as Giants legend Chili Davis was quick to point out.

"I am not gonna worry about Raf," Davis said. "When he starts hitting, he doesn't stop...he'll carry that team."

Devers hasn't been able to hit the ground running in San Francisco in part because he cannot run without whincing in pain. Devers' lower back injury is really bothering him, so much so that rest was paramount. When he does come back, expect him to return to his usual form as he grows accustomed to Oracle Park.

"He feels it mostly running, probably a little bit at the plate, but not as much as when he's running bases," Melvin said. "I think with the break hopefully [he'll be OK]. I think he's been playing through it for a little bit, basically since he's been here. It's the reason he's not out in the field right now."

Devers has heard all the noise. Eventually, he'll do right by Davis and carry this Giants team where they need to go.