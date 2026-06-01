Red Sox fans won't be able to spot the real Craig Breslow quote, which is a problem

Sometimes, to get one’s point across, you have to be a little bit crude. And amid a report from the Boston Globe that some officials believe Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow may benefit from “an interpreter of sorts", I’m here to be a touch tasteless — because it’s just that funny.

Breslow has been criticized by many in Red Sox Nation for his somewhat robotic communication style, one that quite cleanly corresponds with his analytics-heavy worldview. The nickname “CraigGPT” has been thrown around my circles more than a few times, and while “interpreter” might be a smidge misleading (the Globe article by Tim Healey implies more of an “intermediary” who can communicate his vision to players, such as interim manager Chad Tracy) it is also a bit silly to need someone to translate Breslow’s English, into ... ya know, English.

This is all in good fun (for us), grains of salt all around, I’m sure Breslow is a nice guy who just needs some public relations training. Now without further ado: Can you guess which of these quotes were actually said by real life Craig Breslow, or which were concocted by me to imitate his style, a character I will be calling CraigGPT? I bet you can’t, but as long as we’re all “deploying our players in a way that maximizes positive outcomes by creating the most favorable matchups we can is a term that I would call optimization"? We should be alright.

ROUND 1: Craig Breslow on the firing of Alex Cora

Quote No. 1: “Rather than kind of think about whether that was a fair reaction or not, I try to think about, what is the best way to deliver information? … What is the best way to communicate and make sure that every time there’s a decision to deliver information to share, I’m thinking about what is the best way to do it. And I encourage players to give me feedback about that. And so as I talk to guys, if they are comfortable sharing how information can better be delivered, I want to listen. I want to take that into consideration.”

Quote No. 2: “I think we really made an incredibly tough decision, kind of making sure that we were careful and reasonable with our clubhouse and having extended conversations with the leaders about what this means for them and for the team going forward into the near future and the far future. … We’re confident that Trace [Chad Tracy] can bring a kind of new voice and approach and resonate with all the many things we’re trying to do for the rest of the season and that these new approaches can provide us with the right approach going forward.”

Mar 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora walks to the mound for a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Answer: Quote No. 1 is REAL — Breslow said this as a response to perceived player criticism after the firing of manager Alex Cora in April. "What the best way to communicate and make sure that every time there’s a decision to deliver information to share" is likely the subject of significant academic study in sociology.

ROUND TWO: Craig Breslow on the disappointing start to 2026

Quote No. 1: “We clearly wanted more out of the first 50 games but I think there are a lot of positives that go with the negatives … we’ve decided to make the choice to focus on the positives and kind of lean into the things that have been successful and can hopefully lead to more success when there’s so much of the season left to play.”

Quote No. 2: “This is not the start that we expected, but we have really good players and fortunately the baseball season is long enough that typically really good players perform really well over the course of the season, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them get there.”

Dec 10, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow (second from right) during an interview at the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Answer: Quote No. 2 is REAL — a recent quote from Breslow in the Boston Herald referring to how the baseball season is long enough that good players are usually good. Whether or not those good players are actually on the Red Sox is up for debate.

ROUND THREE: Craig Breslow on the Rafael Devers trade

Quote No. 1: “The timing was absolutely not great … And we don’t always have the choice about when these things kind of reach the point of execution outside of … we absolutely could have walked away or said we’re not going to make this trade, but we do ultimately believe that it was best for the organization.”

Quote No. 2: “We don’t make this kind of transaction lightly and you know we explored every avenue to improve the 2025 team and believe we’ve taken a step towards doing that for the immediate aftermath … we certainly think that this is what’s best for the franchise … and what is best for the players going into the rest of this season but also the next several seasons for the franchise.”

Jun 1, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) shown in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Answer: Quote No. 1 is REAL — from the post-Devers trade press conference with Sam Kennedy last year. Breslow saying that it had reached “the point of execution” is certainly a choice of words, given that execution doesn’t just mean “completing a task” in English. It can, uh, mean another thing.

ROUND FOUR: Craig Breslow on how he feels about the 2026 Red Sox so far

Quote No. 1: “It bothers me incredibly strongly … it keeps me up at night. It consumes my thinking. If it didn’t, then I shouldn’t be doing this job.”

Quote No. 2: “Nothing could be further from the truth to say that this does not affect me or many of us in the front office … we are confident in what the team can do and has done so far but we know that isn’t up to the standard we set for ourselves and for each other.”

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) walks to the pitchers mound during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Answer: Quote No. 1 is REAL — another one from Healy’s Boston Globe feature, in which Breslow mentions how strongly he is bothered by the Red Sox’s 2026 slump. I too, am often bothered incredibly strongly by many different things.