It's time for Red Sox to hold Craig Breslow's feet to the fire

Prior to the start of the 2025 season, the Boston Red Sox made three very notable moves that were anticipated to be a major difference maker moving forward. Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman have all been nice additions to the Red Sox roster but Boston still finds themselves in familiar terriroty as of late: on the outside looking in at the postseason picture.

The good news for Boston fans is that we are not even halfway through the season and there is still time to right the ship. The Red Sox are currently 40-42 and are seven games out in the AL East but only two games behind the last AL Wild Card spot. October is still well in reach and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow recognizes that.

When asked if the Red Sox would be "buyers" at the trade deadline, Breslow gave an answer that will excite Boston fans, as long as he actually means it. If he doesn't, we could see this fan base riot.

As of today, are the Red Sox buyers?



Breslow: “We would be looking to improve our team for 2025 … We’re still very much staring down wild card chances and nobody has run away with the AL East … We think we’ve got a good chance to make a deep postseason run.”



(via @WEEI) pic.twitter.com/7zzuWsLY3n — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 26, 2025

If he is truly looking at adding pieces to improve this team for 2025, the time is now. Waiting until the trade deadline may be too late.

Red Sox need answers now

Actions speak louder than words. Right now, Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox front office are just using words. While the team is on a five game losing skid and slowly falling in both divisional and wild card standings, it would be more beneficial to start making moves rather than specuiate the future status of the team come July.

Just because there is a deadline for when trades should be made does not mean that all deals should be completed right before the deadline. If this is the route the Red Sox take it is the equivalent of a middle school student asking their mom to go to Wal-Mart for poster board to complete a project due the next day they have known about for three weeks. Boston knows they need help to reach their goals, they need to get it now.

Breslow's comment saying that no one has run away with the AL East shows he is also a little out of touch with reality. No, seven games is not an impossible margin to come back from but when you have to make up that amount games against teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, you more than have your work cut out for you.

While losing his skill set did hurt, trading Rafael Devers was necessary for the long-term success of this Boston franchise. Over the next few weeks, especially after these comments, expect fans to do everything in their power to hold Breslow to his word and make moves sooner rather than later if a 2025 playoff run is truly in sight.