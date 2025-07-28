Red Sox just took a big trade deadline hit without making a move

The Boston Red Sox went from certain sellers to buyers at the trade deadline, thanks in part to a 10-game winning streak entering the All-Star break. If the Red Sox have one major need, it's starting pitching. Garrett Crochet has been stellar in his first year with the Red Sox, while Walker Buehler has been the opposite. Considering the crowded field in the American League Wild Card, the Red Sox could stand to add one of the starting pitchers available at the July 31 trade deadline.

However, doing so might be a lot trickier than anticipated.

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers acquired starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins for their No. 14 prospect Enrique Jimenez.

If that's the asking price for a rather middling starter, how are the Red Sox going to acquire a starting pitcher at the deadline?

Chris Paddack trade proves getting a starting pitcher will be difficult for Red Sox

Sure, the Tigers may have had to pay the "division rival tax" to get a starting pitcher, but surrendering a No. 14 prospect for Paddack goes to show just how expensive acquiring a starting pitcher will be. This season, Paddack hold a 4.95 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, and a 3-9 win-loss record, while recording 83 strikeouts and 27 walks. Plus, he's a free agent at the end of the season.

This doesn't bode too well for the Red Sox, considering how chief baseball officer Craig Breslow works. Even though he's held the role for a brief period of time, it's no secret that Breslow operates in a more conservative way. As in, he won't easily give up his top prospects. Especially once other postseason contenders in need of starting pitching enter the fray.

The starting pitching options this trade deadline are interesting. The MiamI Marlins reportedly have a high asking price for Sandy Alcantara, a former Cy Young Award winner who has horrendous numbers this year. The Pittsburgh Pirates are unsure whether or not they want to trade Mitch Keller, despite being out of playoff contention and team interest. The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a similar position with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Maybe the Red Sox do bring in another starting pitching option on the lower end of power rankings. But if the Paddack trade shows anything, it's that the Red Sox may have to pay up to land a starting pitcher to help with their postseason push, even for one who is a free agent this winter.