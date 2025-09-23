Red Sox magic number update: Boston controls its destiny, but just barely

The Boston Red Sox have felt like a lock to make the postseason basically since the All-Star break. However, in the wake of the Roman Anthony injury in early September, the Sox have hit a bit of a skid. With that coinciding with the upstart Cleveland Guardians making a massive push, the Red Sox making the MLB Playoffs is anything but a guarantee entering the final week of play in the regular season. That, of course, means fans are dying to know what the Red Sox magic number is.

If there's a silver lining in this, it's the fact that Boston still controls its own destiny in terms of simply getting into the postseason. Winning the AL East didn't seem impossible at some points in the season, but it's next to impossible at this point as they trail the Toronto Blue Jays in the division by 5.0 games with only six games to play — even if they are set for a series with their rivals north of the border.

However, with the Guardians and even the Houston Astros still very much into the mix and the Red Sox only holding a one-game lead on a playoff spot, it's going to be a sweaty final week of the regular season in Boston. But what does this team need to do in order to clinch a playoff spot? Let's break down the Red Sox magic number in addition to the tiebreakers they own that could ultimately give them a huge hand in making it to the postseason.

Red Sox magic number and tiebreakers vs. Guardians and Astros

As mentioned, the Red Sox are currently in the second wild card spot right now, and hold a one-game lead over both the Guardians and Astros. Cleveland is locked into the final playoff spot by holding the tiebreaker over Houston, however. With the one-game lead and six games to play, though, the Red Sox magic number sits at 5 in order to clinch a playoff berth entering play on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

For those unaware, that means that the Red Sox need a combination of five wins and losses by either the Guardians or Astros to clinch their spot in the postseason. Even with just the one-game lead in the wild card race, Boston has a huge advantage in the race to the finish with the fact that they own the tiebreaker over both the Guardians and Astros, having won both season series.

If you're a visual learner, though, here's a look at how the playoff seeding is currently set up entering play on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays (90-66, AL East leaders) Seattle Mariners (87-69, AL West leaders) Detroit Tigers (85-71, AL Central leaders) New York Yankees (88-68, AL Wild Card No. 1) Boston Red Sox (85-71, AL Wild Card No. 2) Cleveland Guardians (84-72, AL Wild Card No. 3)

In the Hunt: Houston Astros (84-72, 3GB in AL West/Lost Wild Card tiebreaker), Texas Rangers (79-77, 5 GB in Wild Card)

Realistically, the race is coming down to three teams for two spots in the American League with the Red Sox, Guardians and Astros. The Rangers are five games back, while the Kansas City Royals are also still technically not eliminated, but might as well be at six games back.

The interesting wrinkle in that, though, is that the Detroit Tigers could play a big role in that as well. They have only a one-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland, and the two sides are beginning a three-game series on Tuesday. There's a world wherein the Guardians could actually win the division and insert the Tigers into the Wild Card rate. That, however, wouldn't change anything about the Red Sox magic number, as they would still need five wins or Astros losses to make the postseason.