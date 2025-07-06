Red Sox-Nationals restart time: Rain delay updates from Nationals Park

The Boston Red Sox were gifted a Garrett Crochet start with the hopes of getting back on track. Given Crochet is their ace, Boston expected a win against the lowly Nationals. While that is still quite possible, Red Sox fans will have to wait for it. It's raining in DC, and despite holding an early 4-0 lead, Boston will hope to resume play soon.

The Nationals are not slouches by any means. James Wood will be in the Home Run Derby later this week. Wood is one of the elite power hitters in the game today, and was acquired in the Juan Soto just a few years ago. Your average baseball fan will get to know him in Atlanta thanks to the Derby.

Red Sox vs Nationals rain delay updates and forecast

UPDATE: As we predicted here on FanSided, the rain has since subsided, meaning the Red Sox and Nationals are clear to continue playing. We will let you know if there are further delays.

The Red Sox and Nationals are expected to be delayed for much of the next hour. That being said, the forecast is expected to clear up by 3pm ET or so. That's great news for both of these teams, as they'd much prefer to prepare for the next series. There was a 50 percent chance of rain during the 2pm ET hour, though few weather pundits expected the game to be delayed as a result. That percentage decreases by the hour, so hopefully Crochet is able to stay warm and continue his start.

As for the Sox, they've been through a bit of whirlwind since trading Rafael Devers, playing close to .500 baseball and surprisingly out-performing the San Francisco Giants, the team they traded their star designated hitter to.

