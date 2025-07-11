Red Sox projected pick would all but confirm why they dumped Rafael Devers

From the second the Boston Red Sox signed ex-Houston Astros star Alex Bregman in February, we knew that Rafael Devers’ days at third base were numbered.

Then came the shocking June trade that sent Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Now, we’re only months away from Bregman, an All-Star in his first Red Sox season, potentially opting out of his contract and hitting free agency again.

What could life at third base look like without Devers or Bregman on the Red Sox roster? Boston fans might want to start looking into custom Gavin Fien jerseys.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fien, that’ll change in the coming days. Fien, a prep high school infielder from Great Oaks, Calif., is widely projected to be a top-20 selection in Sunday’s MLB Draft — and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel believes the Red Sox should take Fien with the No. 15 pick.

“I think he’s underrated due to [an] uneven spring after he was one of the better hitters on the summer circuit,” McDaniel wrote.

McDaniel also listed Fien, a University of Texas commit, as his No. 12 overall player.

Should the Boston Red Sox draft Gavin Fien to replace Rafael Devers?

To be clear, it’ll likely be a few years before we see Fien in the majors. The days of teams fast-tracking high school draftees to the big leagues are long gone, in large part because of service time manipulation and how modern contracts work. If a teenager reaches the majors, it’s almost always a player who signed with an organization at 16 and spent several seasons in the minors.

3B Gavin Fien - Great Oak HS (CA)



Fien has gotten a lot of helium late in the process due to his track record with wood bats and well-rounded profile. He has a good arm with solid power potential, but he struggled to make consistent contact in 2025pic.twitter.com/V8Z0N47C6h — Baltimore Sports Fan (@88OriolesFan88) July 11, 2025

If the Red Sox draft the 18-year-old Fien, they’re not doing so to have him man the hot corner on August 1. At least, we assume that wouldn’t be their goal.

Fien’s official MLB scouting report praises his strength and bat speed, though it also notes he could eventually play first or the corner outfield. Luckily, the Red Sox have a Triston Casas-sized hole at first base, and their outfield could look significantly different when Fien is ready for the majors.

When asking if the Red Sox should draft Fien, the next question is where do the Red Sox see themselves in 2026? Are they planning on competing for the AL East, or does Craig Breslow already envision a transitional year? The Devers trade suggests the latter, though the Red Sox didn’t land an impressive prospect haul for the All-Star slugger.

If Breslow and Red Sox ownership plan to win next year, then they’re likely better off drafting a college player who could contribute within the next 12 months. However, if the Red Sox intend to start thinking long-term, then Fien certainly makes sense at No. 15.

In fact, you could even say that he’d be a fine pick.