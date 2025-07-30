Red Sox prospect teases trade deadline move with telling statement

Vaughn Grissom has not been traded from the Boston Red Sox as of Tuesday night. But his latest quote about the franchise and his role in it at least seems to point toward a move coming in the next 36-ish hours or so. “I don’t really expect much more opportunity here (with the Red Sox) just because decisions that were made, were made and it kind of didn’t involve me. It sucks a little bit,” Grissom said, according to Mass Live.

That's pretty direct. Grissom seems to be the odd man out among Boston's young prospects, and it's probably frustrating to watch Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and other young Red Sox thrive while he keeps chugging away at Triple-A.

Red Sox could have busy deadline

It's not clear how exactly Grissom would be used in a trade if he does get dealt soon; but with the Red Sox likely buying, it would make sense for him to be part of a multi-prospect package for an established veteran who would help the Red Sox immediately.

Jarren Duran has been mentioned in trade talks as the Red Sox suddenly have an excess of outfielders, Ryan O'Hearn has been talked about as a potential addition for the team, and several other rumors swirl as we close in on Thursday's deadline.

While nothing has been finalized, Grissom's comments seem to signal that he's aware a trade is possible (or likely) for him before the deadline passes. There's obviously plenty of promise in his game; he's mashing at Triple-A right now, with an OPS well over .800 in 2025. His stint in Boston last year was disappointing, but he's played 95 career big league games, obviously far too few to make an overarching declaration about his future prospects. Plus, he was pretty good in his short stint with the Braves big league team way back in 2022.

It's been a winding journey for Grissom, but he's 24 years old. To assume his potential has been maxed out would be ultra-silly. Whether he tries to fulfill that potential in Boston seems less likely after his cleared frustrated comments, though.