Red Sox should be quietly confident they won't lose Alex Bregman amid opt-out drama

The Boston Red Sox' season came to an unfortunate close with their 2-1 series loss to the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card. That's pretty much the worst possible exit route for a Red Sox season: It's one thing to be eliminated from the postseason, but another thing entirely when it's the Yankees dispatching them. The animosity between those two fan bases remains as strong as ever.

Following Boston's season-ending defeat on Thursday — a 4-0 shutout helmed by Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler, who pitched his way into the MLB history books — third baseman Alex Bregman was still at his locker an hour after the game, in full uniform. As MLB.com's Mark Feinsand puts it, he was "seemingly hesitant to let the 2025 season — and perhaps his time in Boston? — officially come to its conclusion."

Bregman refused to commit to Boston long term after the game, remaining vague about the situation as one would expect. He will almost definitely test the free agent market, opting out of the final two years and $80 million on his current deal. While Bregman is not expected to receive $40 million annually this time around, he should be able to net a longer-term deal with more than $80 million in guarantees. He can probably get more of his money upfront, rather than deferred, this time around, too.

There should be teams lined up around the block to talk to Bregman, a tremendous leader with a long track record of postseason success. He can still defend the hot corner at or near a Gold Glove level, and he finished the 2025 campaign with an .821 OPS and 18 home runs in 433 at-bats.

But while Bregman's return is far from a guarantee, the Red Sox should feel good about their chances — assuming they want him back, of course.

Alex Bregman's second-half decline could favor Red Sox in free agency

Feinsand lays it out unambiguously for MLB.com: After posting a .938 OPS over his first 51 games and collecting an All-Star berth, Bregman strained his quad. That led to an extended absence and, upon his return, a decline in production. Bregman's OPS plummeted to .724 over his final 63 games (and .585 over his final 35 games).

So much of free agency is a "what have you done for me lately?" proposition. Bregman finished the campaign ice-cold and Boston was swiftly dispatched in the playoffs. He's 32 years old now; not exactly a spring chicken by MLB standards. Teams worried about how Bregman might age into his mid-30s are more than justified. That should keep the market from exploding into pie-in-sky territory.

Just last winter, Bregman was on the open market for months before he received what he deemed an acceptable offer. It was a three-year, heavily deferred contract with Boston. We know teams like Detroit, the Mets and perhaps others will take a stab at signing Bregman, but he's not going to get a huge six- or seven-year commitment like Matt Chapman or Willy Adames. That ship has sailed, barring a truly unexpected turn.

Boston's front office has the resources necessary to re-sign Bregman, especially if it's a mid-length contract at a more modest annual value. Spotrac puts his market value at four years, $100 million. I almost wonder if that's even enough for Bregman to opt out, when he could instead opt-in to $80 million guaranteed and potentially test the market again after a healthier 2026 campaign. But so little is certain when it comes to health in sports, especially once you're in Bregman's age bracket. He might just want to lock up as much money as he can right now. The Red Sox can make 4/100 or 5/125 happen, no problem.

The only question is ... should Boston bring Bregman back? Is there a world in which letting him walk is actually the right call?

Boston needs to think long and hard about Alex Bregman's future

In the end, no, the Red Sox shouldn't let Bregman walk. As long as his next contract falls within a reasonable range, as outlined above, Boston should bring him back. He's still an immensely valuable player and it's hard to overstate his impact in the locker room. Those guys all respect the hell out of Bregman. He can provide incredibly useful leadership to Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and the rest of Boston's up-and-coming infielders.

That said, this is not a silly question. It merits deep and honest evaluation. Boston more or less soiled its relationship with a generational talent in Rafael Devers in order to keep Bregman at third base, but it's dangerous to let sentiment (or past mistakes) guide your decision-making in free agency. The Red Sox don't want to let Bregman become a sunk cost just to avoid the embarrassment of losing Devers and his replacement in short succession.

Mayer and Campbell will need full-time infield gigs sooner than later. Campbell experimented at first base in Triple-A Worcester this season, but he's a more natural second baseman. Mayer will play either third base or shortstop long term. And speaking of which, Trevor Story also has an opt-out to consider this winter. Bregman is a more valuable player long term, but Story was much better down the stretch this season and he's probably cheaper to keep around, whether he opts in or if he opts out and signs a new contract.

If Boston lets Bregman go, Mayer takes over at third. If Story walks, that puts Mayer at short. If they both walk, well, Boston has the means to field a stopgap in free agency while their young guns round into form.

We can't fully know what to expect from Mayer and Campbell next season, which is why keeping Bregman is ultimately the desirable route. But Boston's infield will get crowded eventually, and if the Red Sox get stuck with two or three cornerstone infielders in their mid-20s while Bregman is tanking in the fifth year of his $125 million contract come 2030, well ... that's a grim outcome to consider.

Boston has what it takes to re-sign Bregman, who clearly loves it there. If they want him back, he'll be back. Just don't write his name in Sharpie on the 2026 lineup cards just yet.