Red Sox sound ready to move on from Abraham Toro with Silver Slugger now in play

One way or another, Nathaniel Lowe was set to represent a new organization shortly after the Washington Nationals designated him for assignment. His fate was sealed, whether via waivers or free agency, with the latter officially becoming a reality. Multiple contenders seeking postseason reinforcements will pursue him, and the Boston Red Sox reportedly appear to be one of them.

Boston is "expected to be in the mix" for Lowe's services following his release from the Nationals, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The 30-year-old had a disappointing albeit brief tenure in Washington, though his pedigree and playoff experience are appealing. It's a clear sign that Boston is ready to bench Abraham Toro, who was a good soldier early after Triston Casas' season-ending left knee surgery.

FanSided's Cody Williams was simultaneously spitting facts and venting when connecting Lowe to Boston in the immediate aftermath of the DFA news a couple of days ago. The Red Sox could greatly benefit from adding a proven left-handed bat at the cold corner, let alone a serviceable option. Toro's status as the half of a platoon that questionably faces righty pitching has reared its ugly head.

Notably, Lowe's down campaign is in line with Toro's career numbers since 2019, highlighting the talent and upside gap. The former earned Silver Slugger honors in 2022 and a Gold Glove the ensuing season, helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series in 2023. Meanwhile, the latter is on his fifth club in as many years and fitting out rather than in.

Lowe slashed .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .665 OPS across 440 at-bats with the Nationals this season. Despite the poor splits, we've seen him contribute to winning in October both offensively and defensively. The same can't be said about Toro (or most players, frankly).

The Red Sox view Lowe as a target "because his track record of big league success suggests that there's still a high ceiling despite his 2025 struggles," Cotillo wrote. Washington is paying the remainder of his $10.3 million salary. With that in mind, Boston sees a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to address a glaring need via the one-time Fall Classic champion.