Red Sox' surprise emergency Alex Bregman replacement should be more than that

Though you'd have to believe there's not a Boston Red Sox fan alive, or anyone in the building at Fenway Park for that matter, who wants to see Alex Bregman walk after this season, that's still on the table. The expectation remains that the All-Star third baseman will opt-out of his current contract. All indications are that the Red Sox will keep him, but if that doesn't happen, MLB insider Jon Heyman has a backup plan ready for Boston in the form of Japanese superstar slugger Munetaka Murakami.

During his Wednesday stream for Bleacher Report, Heyman dropped some rare August rumors onto the mill by listing out his four favorites to sign Murakami, who's expected to be posted by the NPB's Tokyo Yakult Swallows this offseason and be one of the most coveted commodities on the market. And while the Red Sox were fourth on the list behind the Mariners, Dodgers and Mets, they did make the cut (which is more than can be said of the rival Yankees).

However, Heyman's insinuation in this was that Murakami, who has played the majority of his innings at the professional level at third base, would be an option for Boston if they were unable to retain Bregman. Essentially, he painted the Japanese 25-year-old as a Plan B for Bregman. And he could very well be that — but that's also not all he has to be.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Munetaka Murakami could absolutely be the Red Sox' Bregman Plan B

Make no mistake, Boston could do a whole lot worse than Murakami as the primary replacement plan for Bregman, even if he's not perfect. Much like Rafael Devers, the young power hitter's long-term future likely isn't at third base, but he can be an average defender at the position and provide an absolute massive amount of pop at the dish.

Over the past six full seasons in Japan starting when Murakami was just 19 years old, he hasn't hit fewer than 28 home runs in a single season, including exploding for a 56-homer, 134-RBI season in 2022 when he slashed .318/.458/.710. He's already started this season through 15 games with similar prowess, smashing five home runs with nine RBI in just 15 games with a .281/.349/.596 slash line.

Of course, Murakami isn't perfect. Right now, he's simply striking out entirely too much right now, looking like Joey Gallo with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a near-.600 slugging percentage. That will need to be ironed out, without question. However, if the Red Sox are staring down the loss of Bregman, there are far worse options than a 25-year-old with this type of elite power potential and profile.

But perhaps the most ideal world for the Sox wasn't mentioned by Heyman — one in which Boston lands Murakami while keeping Bregman on the roster.

What if Munetaka Murakami is the Red Sox' future first baseman?

While fans are still holding out hope that Kristian Campbell can replace Abraham Toro at first base down the stretch this season, that's not his long-term position. Regardless of Campbell, though, the aforementioned lack of future for Murakami at third base also has to be mentioned, especially because his other position in Japan and likely his late-career position in MLB is at first base.

The uncertainty around Triston Casas and his eventual return from this year's devastating knee injury has left the Red Sox with a huge hole at the corner. And given that the read has been that Boston is motivated to keep Bregman in the organization beyond this year, perhaps they could add the power of Murakami and just speed up the process by getting him as a first baseman, even one who could still platoon with Romy Gonzalez at the position next season.

Now, that plan could actually hurt the Red Sox if they were up front about it. Murakami and his representation could be eyeing third base because of higher earnings potential in MLB. That'd be fair, but it's an option that Boston would have to at least explore, and it would make fans far more happier to be in the mix for the Japanese star if it didn't mean that the Sox would have to lose Bregman to make that reality.