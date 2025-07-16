Red Sox top trade target gave them one last preview at the All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in all of baseball at the MLB All-Star break. They entered the break on a 10-game winning streak and are three games back of first place in the AL East with a 53-45 record. If the season ended today, the Red Sox would be in the playoffs.

The current win streak has changed the way the Red Sox are approaching the MLB trade deadline. Many expect them to make a move at the deadline, which comes as a shock to some after they traded away Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in June.

With the trade deadline 15 days away, the Red Sox have expressed serious interest in acquiring Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan, and his performance in the All-Star Game proves that he is the right fit for Boston.

Joe Ryan in the All-Star Game

In last night's thrilling All-Star game that finished with the National League winning 4-3 on a home run swing off, Ryan was impressive on the mound for the American League. Ryan pitched for the AL in the fourth inning and recorded a perfect inning and striking out two NL batters.

He recorded the second-most strikeouts of the night for the AL, with Kansas City Royals reliever Carlos Estévez striking out three batters

Ryan this season with the Twins and how he can help Boston

This season with the Twins, Ryan has been stellar on the mound with a 9-4 record. His 2.72 ERA is the 15th best in the MLB, and he ranks top 20 in the league in strikeouts with 121 on the season.

Ryan is just the type of pitcher that the Red Sox are looking for, as their team needs to add another efficient starting pitcher amid Walker Buehler's struggles. Ryan would be a good addition alongside Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito. The Red Sox are currently in the second AL Wild Card spot, one game behind the New York Yankees at the All-Star Break.

With the possible addition of Ryan at the deadline, the Red Sox could very well carry their current hot streak to the final stretch of the season and win a division title. The Red Sox are a team that, if they continue to get hot at the right time in the playoffs, could make a tough series for the top teams in the AL, like the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros.