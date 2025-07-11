Red Sox trade deadline hints point directly at Joe Ryan

The Boston Red Sox are in a tough spot. Now 49-45, this team clearly has what it takes to jockey for position in the playoffs. In fact, the Red Sox are only 5.5 games behind first-place Toronto with almost half a season left. So much can still change.

On the other hand, Boston is fourth in the division and on the outside looking in terms of Wild Card position right now. The AL East is a bloodbath. The Yankees appear to be exiting their fallow period, the Blue Jays are rolling and the Rays might be aggressive at the trade deadline for a change.

Which direction does Boston go? Sell high on veterans and retool for next season, or lean all-in on what could look like a World Series contender if you squint hard enough? All signs point to the latter right now, with GM Craig Breslow openly divulging one clear area of need.

In an interview on The Greg Hill Show, Breslow said the Red Sox are still evaluating their needs as the season progresses, but that adding another high-level starter behind Garrett Crochet would be beneficial. He also spoke on the possibility of exchanging outfield depth for help on the mound.

If #MLB deadline was tomorrow, where is the one area Red Sox would prioritize? Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow joins!

Does the abundance of OFs go into a potential deal? OF for pitching help?

There's one name that is picking up a lot of steam in Red Sox circles: pitcher Joe Ryan.

Red Sox-Joe Ryan buzz gets louder after Craig Breslow's comments

With the Minnesota Twins on the verge of another trade deadline sell-off, All-Star ace Joe Ryan has been top of mind for baseball fans everywhere. All contenders need better pitching, but the Red Sox in particular would benefit from another proper workhorse behind Garrett Crochet. Both Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello are trending in the right direction, but depth and consistency in the rotation has been Boston's primary bugaboo all season. Ryan would help. A lot.

WEEI's Rob Bradford recently mentioned the possibility of Ryan ending up in a Red Sox uniform.

"Joe Ryan isn’t just, ‘Oh, we’re going to go get him.’ No,” Bradford said on Jones & Keefe (h/t NESN). “He’s got control. He’s a good pitcher, he just made the All-Star team. But, once again, the Red Sox have liked him for a long time.”

"Right now, to get Joe Ryan, you're talking about like a Crochet-type deal... It's going to cost more than people think to get Joe Ryan... But once again, the Red Sox have liked him for a long time."

Boston has liked Ryan for a long time. He's under team control, arbitration eligible through 2027. The 27-year-old has been on the ascent in Minnesota for a while, but this is his breakthrough campaign. Ryan has a 2.76 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 18 appearances (17 starts), logging 116 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched.

He will cost a pretty penny, but Boston has the prospect depth to make a competitive offer, especially if Kristian Campbell or Marcelo Mayer end up on the table. That feels unlikely, but even so, Boston can put together a package strong enough to get Minnesota on the phone.

With Crochet locked up long term and ownership finally showing a willingness to spend competitively, it's not hard for Red Sox fans to envision Crochet and Ryan headlining a World Series-level rotation for the long haul. It's a fun thought.