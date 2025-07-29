Red Sox-Twins start time: Rain delay updates, weather forecast from Target Field

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins couldn’t have gotten a rain delay at a worse possible time. The game was delayed at the bottom of the ninth with the Red Sox leading 4-3. This game has massive implications for both teams fighting for wild card spots. Thunderstorms swept into the area, causing the delay in play.

Because this game is critical for both teams’ playoff hopes, it’s not likely this game gets called early and will probably be in an extended delay until play can resume. Depending on how long the weather sticks around, could affect if the game is resumed Monday night. Here’s everything we know about the weather delay.

Red Sox-Twins start time: When will the rain delay end?

The Minnesota Twins posted to the X platform account that the game was delayed but they didn’t have an immediate update on when play would resume. The game started at 7:40 p.m. CT. This is the first of a three-game series between the two teams. There’s a chance this make-up gets bumped to Tuesday’s Game 2 as well.

One way or the other, with postseason implications on this game, both teams will probably wait it out as long as they can, though the weather report is ominous.

Weather forecast for Red Sox-Twins: How long will the rain last?

According to AccuWeather, the Minnesota area is under severe thunderstorm watch from 9:39 p.m. local time until 10:30 p.m. So if this is accurate, the earliest the game could resume is somewhere between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Monday night. It could obviously be later if lightning is still in the area of Target Field.

The system moving into the Minneapolis area included wind gusts up to 60 mph with small hail as well as torrential downpours. According to the radar, there is another system coming in from the east once this one passes. If it moves through Minneapolis as well, it could further add delays and force the game to be postponed.