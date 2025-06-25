Reds fans found their next ace in Chase Burns after incredible debut vs. Yankees

Cincinnati Reds rookie Chase Burns had a history-making debut against the New York Yankees Tuesday night. The hard-throwing righty electrified the crowd at the Great American Ballpark by striking out the side in the first inning. Before finally giving up a single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the second, Burns became the first pitcher in Reds history to strike out the first five batters he faced in his MLB debut in the past 50 years.

You can expand that to the entire league as well, as Burns is the only starting pitcher to strike out five batters in a row in a debut since the expansion era.

Chase Burns is the first starting pitcher in at least the expansion era (1961) to strike out his first 5 batters faced in his MLB debut



For good measure, Burns struck out Anthony Volpe to end the second inning, making it six straight outs coming via the K to begin his big-league career.

The 22-year-old made his MLB debut less than a year after he was the second overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Wake Forest. Burns entered the 2025 season as a consensus top-30 prospect and he was living up to the hype this year in the Minor Leagues: Prior to his call up this week, the right-hander recorded a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts this year with 89 strikeouts in 66 innings.

Burns was incredible in his first big-league start, showing off his electric arm against the Yankees, who looked clueless at the plate. It wasn't only his fastball that reached 100mph, Burnes was throwing a nasty slider in the low 90s, generating six whiffs apiece with each pitch in his first start.

Burns did give up three runs in the fourth inning as Ben Rice homered to lead off the frame and Volpe tripled to drive in two more. However, Reds fans have to be loving the idea of the team's future pitching staff with Burns now on the scene.

Chase Burns' MLB debut has Reds' future looking even brighter

Cincinnati already had plenty of young, cost-controlled starting pitching, with Andrew Abbott looking like a dark-horse NL Cy Young candidate and Nick Lodolo finally putting together a full, healthy season (knock on wood). Oh, and we haven't even mentioned Hunter Greene, the team's best pitcher who's currently on the IL as he works his way back from groin and back injuries.

Offense remains a bit of a struggle — although Elly De La Cruz is finally starting to play like the MVP candidate who was promised — but the Reds are poised to win a lot of games through pitching alone. Cincy is beginning to find its stride in June, going from three games below .500 to 42-38 following their 5-4 win over the Yankees in 11 innings on Tuesday night. Burns may very well turn out to be the best starter down the line, but he's primed to help the Reds creep back into the playoff mix in 2025 with his ace potential.