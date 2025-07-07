Reds-Marlins start time: Rain delay updates from Great American Ballpark

The Cincinnati Reds are set to begin what could end up being a season-defining homestand. With the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies - two of the worst teams in the National League - coming to town, it's crucial for the Reds to string wins together if they want to seriously compete for a playoff spot in a stacked National League. Unfortunately, the start to Monday's game has been delayed due to rain.

The start of tonight's #Reds-Marlins game will be delayed due to weather. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 7, 2025

It was easy to expect this outcome as the tarp was on the field well before first pitch, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating. Now, fans have no idea when or if this game will begin today.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Reds vs. Marlins rain delay updates

Rain delays are nothing new for the Reds. They've had their share of spats with Mother Nature this season, and just had a game suspended last week in Boston.

All fans can hope for this time around is that the game can be started and finished on the same day. Fortunately, from a look at the forecast, there appears to be a good shot of that happening.

What's the forecast at Great American Ballpark on Monday, July 7?

Rain is obviously falling now in Cincinnati, but Weather.com's hourly forecast for the Queen City gives the impression that this game can start and finish today.

Rain is expected to remain in the area for a little while, which is why the game isn't delayed, but it isn't expected to get super heavy, and it should end sometime after 8:00 p.m. ET. First pitch for this game was originally set for 7:10 p.m. ET, so if the rain does stop shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET, first pitch could be just a little over an hour. In the grand scheme of things, that wouldn't be too bad. Once it starts, the teams should be able to play through the night, as there's no other rain in the forecast.

Nobody hopes this game runs smoothly more than Brady Singer, the Reds' starting pitcher for tonight's game. Singer started the aforementioned game at Fenway Park and was limited to three innings thanks to the suspension. Singer will face off against Marlins right-hander Janson Junk once this game gets going.