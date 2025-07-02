Reds-Red Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Fenway Park

UPDATE: The rain isn't going to let up Tuesday, at least not enough for the Red Sox and Reds to finish what they started. Boston has announced that the game has been suspended. It'll resume at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon, to be followed by the series finale that evening.

After three straight series losses, the Boston Red Sox were thrilled to win a series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. They hoped to do it again on Tuesday and got off to a 2-1 lead thanks to RBI hits from Roman Anthony and Carlos Narvaez, but then the rain that caused many other East Coast games to get postponed on Tuesday finally arrived. After Wilyer Abreu struck out to end the third inning, the tarp went onto the field, and the game officially entered a rain delay.

Here comes the tarp. End of third inning, and we're in a rain delay at Fenway.



Red Sox 2, Reds 1.



Press box wag: "JFC, I know they're trying to relive the memories of the '75 Series this week, but come on." — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) July 2, 2025

The starting pitchers, Brady Singer and Richard Fitts, will have to wait for an undetermined amount of time during this delay, and the length of it could dictate whether they're able to return or not.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Reds vs. Red Sox rain delay updates

We've already seen games in Washington, New York, and Philadelphia get postponed, so seeing another East Coast game run into a problem with Mother Nature isn't surprising. The question of when and even if this game can resume, though, is one worth asking.

All fans of these teams can hope is that this delay will be brief enough to, at the very least, keep the starters in the game.

What's the forecast at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 1?

When looking at Weather.com's hourly forecast, all that can be said is that things don't look too promising right now. Thunderstorms are currently in Boston, and aren't expected to leave the area until 9:00 p.m. ET. Once the thunderstorms pass, rain will still be around for several hours. From the looks of it, showers aren't expected to stop until around 1:00 a.m. ET, and even then, there's only a one-hour window until rain picks up again.

To put it simply, it's very up in the air right now as to whether this game can be resumed. These teams might be able to play through the lighter rain once the thunderstorms pass, but there's a very real chance that they'll decide it isn't worthwhile and just pick up where they left off tomorrow.

It's never ideal to suspend a game after three innings of play, but that might be the better option than forcing action in less-than-ideal conditions. Forecasts are only that, though, so they could easily be wrong. We'll keep you updated with what these teams decide to do.