Reds reunite with familiar face Buck Farmer to bolster their bullpen

Free-agent pitcher Buck Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a minor-league contract, a source said.

It’s a reunion for Farmer, who spent three seasons in Cincinnati from 2022-2024. In those three seasons, he posted a 3.68 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 193 innings. He seldom pitched in high-leverage spots, but he was reliable, and across that span only 15 relievers threw more innings than Farmer (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).

Why the Cincinnati Reds signed Buck Farmer

Farmer, 34, has spent time with both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels’ minor-league systems this season. While he struggled with both, his history with the Reds – and his previous work in a bullpen role with the Detroit Tigers – earned him another opportunity in Cincinnati.

In 11 major-league seasons, with both the Detroit Tigers and Reds, Farmer has thrown 513.2 innings and recorded a 4.71 ERA and 486 strikeouts.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds ranked middle of the pack in bullpen ERA, stressing their need to find relief pitchers they can trust, even in low-leverage situations. For reference, the San Francisco Giants rank first in bullpen ERA with a 2.93 ERA. The Reds' bullpen ERA is 4.12. In a crowded NL Central division – which the Reds hope to contend in, along with the NL Wild Card race – Cincinnati's relief corps needs to be better.

Buck Farmer's Reds reunion was a long time coming

Farmer's wife hinted at such a move on Monday, when she shared an image of Farmer's Reds gear on social media with the caption "third time's a charm, right?"

Given Farmer's previous success in Cincinnati, a reunion makes sense for both sides of the equation. For Farmer, it is a chance to sign with an organization which understands his value, and can help rebuild his reputation in middle relief. For the Reds, Terry Francona can rely on a relief pitcher he can trust.

The Reds entered play on Tuesday with a record of 44-41. They are 5.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.