Rockies-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Field

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies hoped to face off at 6:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening. Mother Nature had different ideas. About half an hour before the game was slated to begin, the Cardinals announced a weather delay.

Fans could have seen this one coming. After all, there had been reports from Busch Stadium and flooding because of the rain. All that's left to do now is wait for an updated start time. We're keeping an eye on that for you.

Rockies-Cardinals rain delay updates; No start time indicated

6:20 p.m. CT: Cardinals PR informed beat writers at the ballpark that the game would begin in a weatheer delay around 6:15 p.m. CT. An official announcement on social media followed soon after.

Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed.



We will provide more information as it becomes available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 12, 2025

There are thunderstorms in the forecast, per Accuweather, through to 8 p.m. CT. The chance of rain around 7 p.m. CT i 76 percent. That drops to 51 percent by 8 p.m. and 47 percent by 9 p.m. CT.

So weather could be a factor for the next couple of hours. The intensity of that weather will determine how quickly the game can get underway.