Rockies offseason Q&A: What's next following embarrassing season (with Kevin Henry)

Expectations for the 2025 Colorado Rockies, a team coming off back-to-back 100+ loss seasons with little talent on their roster, were incredibly low, but somehow, the club didn't even come close to reaching them. At 43-119, the Rockies not only finished with the worst record in franchise history, but they just put together one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history.

The Rockies' highest-paid position player, Kris Bryant, played in just 11 games before a back injury ended his season prematurely. Colorado's highest-paid pitcher, Kyle Freeland, had an ERA just a shade below 5.00 and led the league with 17 losses.

It would've been reasonable to have expected Colorado to lose 100 games again, given the division they play in and the lack of talent on the roster, but the difference between 100 losses and nearly 120 is stark. With how poorly this season went, it comes as no surprise that the Rockies parted ways with Bud Black in the middle of the year and are going to be making a change in the GM spot as well after Bill Schmidt stepped down.

Rockies fans are eager to see what comes next for this franchise that has a lot of work to do. With that in mind, FanSided's Mark Powell spoke with Rockies beat writer Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette to try and get as many answers for what's to come as possible.

Rockies Q&A with The Denver Gazette's Kevin Henry

MP: The Rockies had a historically bad season. Where can fans find optimism heading into the

winter?

KH: They can find optimism based on the words of Walker Monfort, the club’s new executive vice

president when he said after general manager Bill Schmidt stepped down, “We are setting our

sights on finding the right leader from outside our organization who can bring a fresh perspective to the Rockies and enhance our baseball operations with a new vision, innovation, and a focus on both short and long-term success."

The Rockies looking outside the organization for fresh ideas is something that has been

necessary for quite some time and the fact that they are openly saying that will happen has

Rockies fans believing some kind of positive change is actually on the horizon.

MP: What are the Rockies top offseason priorities, and how do you expect them to fill those voids?

KH: The Rockies must figure out a way to bolster their rotation. German Marquez is likely done in

Colorado and Antonio Senzatela has been shuffled to the bullpen because of his ineffectiveness.

There are holes in the rotation that need to be filled, but finding a starter willing to sign any kind

of long-term deal to pitch at altitude is always a trick. I expect the Rockies to find some kind of

journeyman like they did with Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson in recent offseasons to help fill

the rotation needs. However, Quantrill and Hudson were both busts, so it also has to be a veteran

who will contribute positively.



Colorado also has to add some kind of power to its lineup to supplement Hunter Goodman.

Mickey Moniak was a surprise this season with his career-high 24 homers, but he and Goodman

were the only two Rockies with 20 or more homers this season. At Coors Field, that simply can’t

happen. Finding a veteran bat this offseason who can hit for power and take advantage of the

gaps in Denver’s outfield would be a big plus.

MP: Pick any 3 players who proved they belong on the Rockies long term (3+ years) despite their

brutal season, and give reasons why?

KH: Ezequiel Tovar had an injury-filled season but won the Gold Glove last year. At 23, he’s a long-

term answer at a premium position for not only his defense but also what he can do at the plate

when healthy.



Hunter Goodman was the team’s All-Star this season and offensive leader in virtually every

category. He turns 26 on October 8 and proved this year he can handle catching for a full season.

A power-hitting catcher is a premium in the league and Goodman provides that.



Brenton Doyle dealt with some personal issues off the field at the start of the season and

struggled mightily in the first half. However, he hit .287 after the All-Star break and can play

Gold Glove-caliber defense. A talented center fielder is a must at Coors Field and Doyle fits that

bill.

MP: What is a realistic timeline for the Rockies to compete again? How does that match up to fans'

expectations?

KH: This is going to be a slow rebuild and the Rockies are doing it in arguably the toughest division in baseball. If the Rockies are back in the postseason conversation in 2027 or 2028, and have built some kind of sustainable plan for success during the seasons before those, I think Rockies fans would understand that process. No one in Denver thinks this franchise will immediately turn the corner, so as long as a plan is in place and communicated to fans, there will be a lot of grace given.

MP: Do the Rockies have a way out of Kris Bryant's deal? Do they want one? Where do the two

sides go from here?

KH: If Kris Bryant is a part of the roster next season is one of the biggest questions of the offseason

for the Rockies. He had just 39 at-bats in 2025, and there’s no real sign that his back issues are

getting better. With new management coming into place, I think a realistic conversation happens

with Bryant about his future and we see some kind of resolution this winter.

The seven-year, $182 million deal is fully guaranteed so Colorado’s chances of getting much if

any of the money back regardless of what happens seems tricky. At this point, it may be best just

to consider it sunk money and move on.

Internally, the Rockies will want some kind of finality to this as well, whether that means Bryant

can play or is ready to call it quits. Knowing that will help plan for what the roster might look

like in 2026 and beyond, and could open the door for spending on another free agent veteran bat.

Takeaways: The Rockies are a ways away from contending, but are slowly getting onto the right path

Based on Kevin's answers, it'll be a while until the Rockies are even somewhat competitive, and that makes sense for a 43-119 team. There aren't many reasons for Rockies fans to be optimistic because of that, but there are a couple of things for fans to look forward to.

First and foremost, the Rockies are looking outside of the organization for their next general manager. Bill Schmidt only spent the last four years as the Rockies' GM, but he had been with the franchise since 1999. Looking externally means that the Rockies are finally open to new voices operating the franchise, and that could lead to real changes.

Another reason for optimism comes by way of some intriguing position player talent. Both Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle had poor 2025 seasons when looking at their overall numbers, but Tovar spent much of the year injured and Doyle's personal issues likely contributed to his lackluster first half. Pairing these two talented youngsters with Hunter Goodman, an All-Star in 2025, Mickey Moniak, a breakout player, and exciting prospects like Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon, it isn't hard to find reasons for optimism on the position player front.

As for the pitching, well, that's a whole other story. Moving on from German Marquez, as Henry predicted, would be wise, but Henry also pointed out how difficult it is to get quality starting pitchers to commit to signing in Colorado. This is something that the new GM is going to have to figure out. I have faith that the Rockies can build a strong offense, particularly at Coors Field, but the pitching is always going to hold them back until something changes.

The last reason for some optimism comes from what Henry had to say about Kris Bryant. The seven-year, $182 million deal just hasn't worked out at all. Bryant's Rockies tenure has been riddled with injuries, and even when he's been able to play, he hasn't performed. Cutting bait with him, as painful as it might be, is for the best for a franchise in need of a fresh start, even though it's unlikely they'll save any money on the contract. A change in the GM chair might make cutting Bryant more likely.

It'll be a while before we see the Rockies even flirt with a .500 record, but the small steps they're taking right now appear to be the right ones. Rockies fans can only hope that's the case.