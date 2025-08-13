Roman Anthony is doing Ted Williams things before contract extension kicks in

When the Boston Red Sox gave outfielder Roman Anthony an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, many around the league believed the number was excessive for the 21-year-old. Having been called up to the majors a little over two months ago, Anthony is already showing Boston they made the right decision.

In Tuesday night’s 14-1 victory over the Houston Astros, Anthony became the first Red Sox player since the late, great Ted Williams to record 20+ extra-base hits and 20 walks in his first 51 career games — a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since 1939. That’s right: not even players such as Mookie Betts, Fred Lynn, or Carlton Fisk were able to join such an idolized group.

Roman Anthony is doing historic things

Pretty impressive, right? Well, that’s not the only statistic Anthony has notched in his short yet eventful career. He’s just the fourth player in MLB history to record 3+ walks, 3+ runs, and a home run in a single game before turning 22 years old — and the first to do so since Albert Pujols in 2001. The only others to achieve it? Hall of Famers Mel Ott (twice) and Ted Williams (three times).

It’s safe to say Anthony has had some luck on his side after Wilyer Abreu’s injury opened a roster spot early in the year — and an even bigger gap in the outfield. Despite a slow start to his 2025 regular season, Anthony bounced back in July before turning his game up a notch in August. In nine appearances this month, Anthony is hitting .314, slugging .543, with a .971 OPS.

His performance in last night’s rout solidified everything the Red Sox believed in him, going 1-for-2 with four walks and four runs, including a solo home run that traveled 428 feet to center field. The offense racked up 13 hits overall, backed by Dustin May’s dominant start through six innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out eight.

ROMAN ANTHONY SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT WITH A HOMER OFF A LEFTY pic.twitter.com/dg4B3Yibjy — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 13, 2025

If Boston continues to get the best version of Anthony — one that can help carry them into the postseason — they’ll have no problem telling everyone around the league his contract extension was worth every single penny.