Roman Anthony scratched from lineup with mid-back tightness minutes before first pitch

After one of the most electrifying series of the year, a sweep against the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox entered Monday's game against Kansas City riding high — and then came all the way back down to earth before the game even started. Rookie Roman Anthony left the field with a trainer just minutes before first pitch and was subsequently scratched from the lineup. The Red Sox quickly announced he left with mid-back tightness, but did not provide a timetable or indicate how serious this injury may (or may not) be.

Roman Anthony left with a trainer during warmups right before first pitch and was scratched from the lineup pic.twitter.com/FItqfkS6wd — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2025

Roman Anthony scratched from lineup minutes before game

On one hand, Anthony being scratched so close to game time after going through warm-ups could be a sign that his mid-back tightness is simply that... back tightness that keeps him out for a game.

On the other hand, a player leaving the field minutes before a game will always cause some concern in the fan base, especially when the player is such a highly-touted prospect like Anthony is. Scratching him from this game feels like a preventive measure from the Red Sox, who obviously don't want to take any risks with their most promising young player.

Anthony has played 49 games in his rookie season and has quickly become an integral part of the Red Sox' plans for the present and the future. His .828 OPS leads all rookies and has helped the team go 22-8 over its past 30 games, the best mark in the bigs during that time.

Red Sox explode for five runs in first inning

Well, the Red Sox who did end up in the lineup kept the momentum going for the team, teeing off for five runs in the first inning against the Royals. After a sweep against the Astros, the Sox picked up right where they left off as the bats stayed scorching hot.