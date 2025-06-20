Ron Washington just reminded the Braves what they’re missing

Ron Washington deserved another managerial opportunity after the 2023 season. Wash managed the Texas Rangers to multiple World Series appearances, although he also admitted to substance abuse problems while in charge of the team. Eventually, Washington was dismissed but found a new home in Atlanta as the Braves third base coach. It was there he rebuilt his reputation, and eventually landed a new gig with the Angels while winning a World Series along the way in 2021. The Braves clubhouse hasn't quite been the same since Washington left, and they received more evidence of that on Thursday.

The Angels are dreadful, don't get me wrong, but in their game against the New York Yankees, Washington rewarded his team's toughness. Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson took a line drive to his shin. While he was in pain for a brief moment, he assured Washington and the Angels medical staff that he was fine to remain in the game. Most managers would go with their gut and plan for the long haul, most likely removing Anderson in the process. Washington is not most skippers. He rewards players who give it their all, even if in Anderson's case is goes against the team's best interest.

Tyler Anderson showed some FIGHT in that 6th inning. He was hit by a 104 mph line drive in the shin but stayed in the game and picked off the runner for the last out. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#repthehalo #Angels #TylerAnderson pic.twitter.com/Yxfy8D6cE2 — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) June 19, 2025

Braves have missed Ron Washington since he left

That gritty mentality has been missing from the Braves ever since Washington left the locker room. Look, there's no denying Washington's managerial career is on a strict countdown – the Angels stink and he won't be leading the team for much longer, whether his firing comes this winter or next. When the Angels finally do move on from him, a return to the ATL would be best if it's available to him. Alex Anthopoulos emphasized how big of a loss it was for the Braves to lose Washington back in 2023.

"He's everything you can want,” Anthopoulos said. “He deserves the opportunity. ... It's a huge loss for us. And I emphasize that in caps, bold, italicize it, whatever. I can't imagine I'll be around another guy like that in my entire career."

Could Ron Washington return to the Braves?

You think they wouldn't take Washington back in a heartbeat? The Braves current third base coach is Fredi Gonzalez, and he replaced Matt Tuiasosopo following a series of questionable moves. Gonzalez is a former manager himself, and awkwardly enough the manager Snitker replaced in Atlanta.

The Braves current predicament is hardly Gonzalez's fault, and there's no guarantee they'd be that much better if Washington were still on the coaching staff. However, the slow decline in that toughness mentality, as well as some camaraderie in the locker room, cannot be ignored. Whatever Washington has, it meshes with the Braves core.