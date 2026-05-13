Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update raises long-term questions the Braves can’t ignore

When healthy, Ronald Acuña Jr. gives the Atlanta Braves one of the most dynamic stars in all of MLB. The problem for the organization is that the superstar outfielder can't seem to stay healthy long enough to really impact the team's win total. The latest news on Acuna only throws his long-term place with the Braves into additional uncertainty.

On the surface, manager Walt Weiss' assertion that Acuña is still "a ways out" as he rehabs a hamstring injury isn't overly surprising. Hamstring issues can be tricky, and Atlanta correctly understands that it should not rush its face of the franchise back onto the diamond before he's fully healthy. Doing so too soon could lead to a setback that might cost him even more of his 2026 season.

On the other hand, Acuña's extended absence this year is troubling because it's part of a longer trend relating to his health. Injuries limited the slugger to just 49 games in 2024 and 95 in 2025. It's been a long time since Acuña posted his career high by playing 159 games all the way back in 2023, and as the Braves face a decision regarding his future, that figures to loom large.

What should the Braves do with Ronald Acuña Jr?

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

In theory, the Braves do have an out in Acuña's contract they could exercise at the conclusion of this season that would permit them to get out of the finaltwo years of the former All-Star's deal with zero additional cost. Atlanta possesses team options that give them control over Acuña's 2027 and 2028 campaigns.

It's still unthinkable that the Braves might choose to use that leverage absent an additional major injury to their most talented player. Acuna is only slated to make $17 million during each of those remaining years, and he has the ability to provide positive value on that kind of contract even if he's forced to miss time.

That said, Acuña's lower-body injuries have more or less zapped his value on the bases, and he's long been mediocre at best in right field. He's a different player now than he was earlier in his 20s. the Braves might hope that his health will dramatically improve in the coming years, but they need to think about his future with that fact in mind. That might seem like a harsh conclusion for a player who's still just 28 years of age, but the health trend line is clearly angling in a negative direction.

The front office does need to start evaluating other right fielders who can help fill in for Acuña when he's on the Injured List. Mike Yastrzemski is soaking up at-bats in right field currently, but he's not a long-term answer. He's playing his age-35 season and is, at best, a stop-gap solution for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

In a perfect world, the Braves could find a left-handed platoon bat who might be able to spell Acuña efficiently even when he is at full health. That's a tough ask for the front office, but it's not an impossible needle to thread.

What will the Braves do with Ronald Acuna?

The short answer to this question is that the Braves won't do much. They will give Acuña every possible opportunity to beat the odds and play more games than he's been able to play in recent seasons. His talent level is worth the risk. Atlanta can only reach its ceiling if Acuña is healthy and fortifying the middle of their batting order. His health could be the biggest variable in the Braves' hopes of winning a World Series any time soon.

After that, though, it's anyone's guess. Picking up his 2027 option feels like a no-brainer barring some sort of catastrophe. As soon as they do, though, extension speculation is going to pick up, as their potential team control runs out after 2028. And deciding whether it's worth paying up to keep Acuña a Brave for life — or something close to it — is complicated by the questions around his health and also around how he'll age as he enters his 30s. We haven't seen him come anywhere near the MVP heights of 2023 since, and it's beginning to look like we may never again. Is he worth paying as such?