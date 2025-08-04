It took a rookie to say what Aaron Boone refuses to during Yankees' awful slide

The New York Yankees were swept in Sunday afternoon’s 7-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, marking the first three-game sweep in franchise history against the team.

After a loss like that, you’d expect someone—anyone—to step up and speak candidly.

Maybe Aaron Judge, the captain, would voice his frustrations from the sideline as he watches his team spiral without him.

Strike One.

Perhaps Aaron Boone, in his eighth season as manager, would take some accountability and echo what Yankees fans have been shouting for weeks.

Strike Two.

How about Luis Gil, whose long-awaited return from the IL resulted in five earned runs and an early deficit the Yankees never escaped?

Strike Three.

Instead, it was rookie catcher Ben Rice, of all people, who said what needed to be said after the game:

“I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us.”

Rice is currently splitting time between designated hitter and backup catcher behind Austin Wells. While his .231 batting average doesn’t jump off the page, his 16 home runs and 35 RBIs across 93 games have delivered in critical moments. He’s a developing player, not a franchise cornerstone. And yet, he’s the first one to publicly acknowledge the urgency this team so clearly lacks.

It’s not a great sign when you're 112 games into the season and only now does someone start sounding the alarm. Players are clearly frustrated behind closed doors, and their on-field performance reflects it. But let’s take a quick look at some of the résumés currently residing in that Yankees clubhouse:

2020 World Series Champion

2022, 2024 MVP

2017 MVP

2x Gold Glove Winner

None of those players has taken the mic to say what Rice — a 25-year-old with 129 MLB games under his belt — just did.

It shouldn’t be his job.

This team needs to be better. Period.

The Yankees have now allowed eight leadoff home runs, have an 8-11 road series record, and are in danger of falling out of the Wild Card picture altogether.

And what does Aaron Boone have to say about it?

“We gotta do it, we gotta find a way.”

“We gotta put it together.”

“I think we got a really good team out there.”

It’s as if Boone is reading the same script after every loss, hoping repetition will suddenly produce results.

The reality? This is a team lost in search of an identity. And if they don’t find it fast, there won’t be a postseason left to fight for.