Royals-Dodgers start time: Rain delay updates from Kauffman Stadium

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are used to mostly pristine conditions in southern California, their road trip offers a unique challenge – weather delays. The Dodgers face off against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and the game between the World Series favorites and a wanna-be contender has been delayed due to rain.

The probable pitchers for this game – Lou Trivino and Kris Bubic – will have to wait, and depending on the length of said delay may be replaced altogether. Thus far, the Royals have held their own against the 2024 World Series champion Dodgers, splitting the first two games. Both teams will be eyeing a series victory on Sunday.

Royals vs Dodgers rain delay updates

UPDATE: The Royals and Dodgers are expected to start playing around 3:10pm ET on Sunday, so the delay only lasted an hour.

This game was scheduled to start around 2:05 p.m. ET, but thunderstorms in the forecast have forced a delay ahead of time. The Royals have tried to get ahead of things, placing the tarp on the field in hopes of speedy prep once the rain stops. Per the weather channel, severe thunderstorms are expected in the Kansas City area until at least 3 p.m. ET, which will then give way to moderate rain.

Thankfully for both teams, the rain is supposed to stop later in the afternoon, which should leave plenty of time for the game to be played prior to a getaway day. Given the Royals and Dodgers don't play again this season, LA would rather not fly in for a random makeup game at a later date.

What's the forecast at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, June 29?

The forecast in Kansas City, Missouri calls for moderate rain into the late afternoon hours, but should clear up by 4pm ET at the latest. Dodgers fans in particular were upset with the delay – as they tend to be – given their home contests rarely call for the use of a tarp.

The Dodgers entered play on Sunday with a six-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Any chance to add to that advantage against the Royals – which are still finding their footing in the AL Central at the end of June – is an important opportunity for LA.