Royals vs Mets start time: Rain delay updates and forecast from Kauffman Stadium

Rain, rain, go away. As the Royals and Mets look to close out the first half on a high, mother nature will not cooperate. The Royals are four games under .500 entering play on Sunday in what's been a disappointing season given the young talent on their roster. The Mets, meanwhile, are well within Wild Card position in the National League with one of the richest rosters in baseball (and the richest owner, I might add). However, neither team can go home happy on Sunday if there is no game.

The weather in KC is promising, meaning there really ought to be a game played. There is plenty of rain in the forecast, but there is a reason this game wasn't canceled outright, especially with the midsummer classic just a few days away.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Royals vs. Mets start time on July 13

There is no start time for this game as of this writing. The game was supposed to start at 2:10pm ET, but due to rain in the future forecast, the fine folks at Kauffman are playing it safe. The dog days of summer often bring with them bad weather at the worst possible time. The pitching matchup was supposed to be Clay Holmes vs Noah Cameron, which could change depending how much work the two starters are able to get in during the delay.

Kansas City forecast for Royals vs Mets

There is supposed to be rain in the forecast from 2pm ET to 3pm ET, though the Royals clearly felt strongly enough about the risk to delay the game entirely. Even though this matchup is delayed, it should restart by 4pm ET at the latest, as that is when the rain is expected to subside. It's not ideal for anyone involved, but far better than playing baseball in borderline unplayable conditions.

We'll have more on this story shortly.