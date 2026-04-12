Royals vs White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Kauffman Stadium

It wouldn't be a case of the Sunday scaries without a rain delay. Yes, the games between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals has been delayed until further notice. FanSided will keep you up to date on the latest start times and hour-by-hour weather, but a 2pm ET start time never looked promising. Now, it's official.

The Royals took two out of the first three contests of this four-game set, with all three contests ending 2-0. It's been an exceptional display of pitching. Anthony Kay and the White Sox bullpen shut down the Royals in Game 1, while Chicago was shut down by Kris Bubic and Erick Fedde in the following matchups. But will the fourth game take place at all? Here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs White Sox rain delay updates and start time

Game: Royals vs White Sox

Date: April 12, 2026

Scheduled start time: 2:05pm ET

Delayed start time: TBD

Kauffman Stadium is doused in rain, so it will take some time for the grounds crew to clear the field and the tarp for that matter. As of this writing, no start time has been announced, but it's a good sign these division rivals didn't outright cancel the game itself. Considering the number of times division opponents play each season, the Royals and White Sox could easily schedule a double-header the next time they face off in Kansas City.

Royals vs White Sox weather report: When will rain stop in Kansas City?

The good news for Royals and White Sox fans is that the rain is supposed to stop shortly. Sure, the start time is delayed, but they should be able to get the game in at some point on Sunday as to avoid rescheduling it at a later date.

Hour Chance of rain 1pm ET 80% 2pm ET 100% 3pm ET 18% 4pm ET 15%

The 3pm ET hour seems like the sweet spot, if we're going to predict when the rain stops. However, I am not a meteorologist. The weather can change at any moment.