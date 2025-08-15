Scott Boras is already working overtime to pry Cody Bellinger from the Yankees

The New York Yankees have not played well since the month of June. They've had a lot of injuries and inconsistencies this season. They even lost a big lead in the American League East and now sit 6 1/2 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the division.

This offseason will be an interesting one for them. Cody Bellinger has an opt-out clause in his contract and could return to the free agent pool for the second time in three years. He had signed a three-year $80 million contract prior to 2024 to return to the Chicago Cubs, and he was traded to the Bronx Bombers last offseason.

However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras is already trying to work his magic. Heyman has reported that Boras has said the New York Mets are going to be in on Bellinger this offseason.

Cody Bellinger may receive interest from Mets this offseason

The Mets landed Juan Soto last offseason on a 15-year, $765 million contract after he put together a solid season with the Yankees. Bellinger could potentially be the next Yankee to switch over to the Mets.

Chances are good he will opt out at the end of this season. He is hitting .270/.325/.491 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, a 3.5 WAR, an .816 OPS and a 123 OPS+.

Bellinger was the National League Comeback Player of the Year with the Cubs. He is a former MVP, Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove winner, two-time Silver Slugger, two-time All-Star, and even was the 2020 NLCS MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But if the Mets stole Soto away from the Yankees last year and have interest in Bellinger, who is likely to opt out of his contract, then it's very possible that they could potentially steal him away from the Yankees as well, which would add fuel to the fire with the cross-town rivalry.

The Yankees will have to be able to make a competitive offer, as the Mets have not been shy about spending big money in free agency. Bellinger has been a key contributor for the Bronx Bombers this season, and losing him in the offseason would be a major blow as they try to remain competitive in 2026.