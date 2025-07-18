SF Giants barreling toward Rafael Devers problem the Red Sox just escaped

Rafael Devers has struggled at the plate since joining the San Francisco Giants, to say the least. He's been playing through groin and back tightness, giving him an alibi (somewhat). The health issues have also reportedly prevented him from manning first base, a spectacle Boston Red Sox fans are waiting to see.

As Red Sox Nation known, injuries weren't the problem when Devers refused to fill in at first in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending injury. His relationship with Boston's front office, specifically chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, was fractured to a point of no return partly because of the situation. That hasn't been the case in San Francisco, but a potential boiling point looms if their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, gets called up.

Giants set up to face Rafael Devers reality Red Sox fans know far too well

Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News asked and answered five burning second-half questions ($) that could determine the Giants' postseason chances. In his responses, he pondered whether Eldridge can do enough to join The Show during the stretch run of the 2025 campaign. If so, will the Pipeline's No. 19-ranked player take the cold corner spot form Devers? It seems to be a possibility.

"... if Eldridge catches fire after the break and the Giants’ offense is still pedestrian, would the [Giants] entertain the idea of bringing him up? Even if it’s in the middle of a playoff race?" delos Santos wrote. "And if that happens, who would play first base: Devers or Eldridge?"

Of course, this is contingent on Eldridge's recovery from a hamstring ailment going smoothly and him raking at Triple-A Sacramento, as delos Santos notes. This all becomes a moot point if the 20-year-old doesn't hold up his end of the bargain. Nonetheless, the constant flip-flopping is what drove Devers out of Boston, so the Giants must tread lightly.

San Francisco could find themselves in a similar predicament that the Red Sox did with Devers not too long ago. One wrong move might turn the honeymoon phase into the differences stage of their relationship. Eldridge's possible promotion may bolster the Giants' lineup, but it can also be a detriment to the vibes in the clubhouse.

For whatever it's worth, delos Santos points out that Eldridge's "defense at first base remains a work in progress." This may inadvertently work in the Giants' favor in the sense that it will prevent them from doing something that will ruffle Devers' feathers.