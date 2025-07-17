SF Giants may have another surprise trade deadline splash after Rafael Devers

The San Francisco Giants already turned heads once this trade season, stunning the baseball world with June’s acquisition of Boston Red Sox star slugger Rafael Devers. We’re sure the Giants wouldn’t mind making another trade, especially with how little they gave up for Devers. Bob Melvin’s club could use another bat, preferably one capable of fixing the continued first base issues.

At first glance, Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker doesn’t necessarily solve that problem. When he’s not DHing, Rooker typically spends time in the corner outfield, and he’s never played first base in the majors.

However, as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted earlier this week, that shouldn’t stop the Giants from pursuing Rooker. The two-time All-Star entered the break batting .279 with 20 homers, 54 RBIs, and a .861 OPS; he’s also tied for 14th league-wide with 22 doubles, and he has a chance at his second straight 4.0 bWAR season.

Should the Giants try trading for Brent Rooker?

If the Giants acquired Rooker, they’d be adding a sizable contract for the second time in less than two months. Rooker signed a five-year, $60 million extension in January, and the deal also contains a club option for 2030. Devers inked a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the Red Sox in January 2023.

Brent Rooker's 20th home run of the year gives the @Athletics the lead! pic.twitter.com/F5R9b9jUm9 — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2025

That said, there’s no shame in being aggressive, and the Giants have proven they’re open to spending money. The Giants added former Brewers All-Star shortstop Willy Adames on a seven-year, $182 million deal last offseason, and they’re quickly positioning themselves as a team that’ll regularly be in the mix for top free agents.

Rooker, whose contract lacks a no-trade clause, acknowledged the possibility of a trade earlier this week. The A’s are a disappointing 41-57 and 11 games back in the Wild Card race.

“Those kinds of rumors have been there the last three years,” Rooker said. “I don’t pay much mind to it.”

Theoretically, Rooker could replace Devers as the full-time DH, forcing the ex-Red Sox star to finally move to first base. Devers has taken first base reps since joining the Giants, though he’s yet to see any action in the field this season.

San Francisco entered the break half a game behind the Padres for the NL’s final Wild Card spot. The Giants also sit six games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

Could Rooker be the final piece the Giants need to win their fourth title since 2010? We have two weeks to find out what uniform he’ll be wearing on August 1, though a return to the Bay Area certainly sounds interesting.