Why Shohei Ohtani's contract will age so much better than Bobby Bonilla's

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to the richest contract in baseball history back in December of 2023, the vast majority of the baseball landscape saw it coming. The Dodgers had positioned themselves well much of Ohtani's life to eventually land the two-way star when the playing field was no longer level – that is, when the Dodgers ownership group could offer him the most money. $700 million is more than enough for Ohtani's lifestyle, and the deal includes enough deferred money to keep Shohei and his family incredibly comfortable well after his playing days.

In the aftermath of such a statement, many pundits compared Ohtani's deal to that of Bobby Bonilla, who is paid nearly $2 million by the Mets every July 1 through 2035. That being said, there are some key differences in that contract which will make Ohtani's age far better.

Shohei Ohtani's contract is far better than Bobby Bonilla's

First, and most obviously, Ohtani is a better player than Bonilla ever was. Bonilla was a six-time MLB All-Star and three-time silver slugger. Yet, he played just 3.5 seasons for the Mets before New York tried to find a way out. Marred by the financial constraints of the Bernie Madoff scandal, the Mets past ownership took a short-term out which benefitted Bonilla the most. He's still reaping the rewards to this day, but by no means is he the same kind of player Ohtani is.

Second, as Buster Olney discusses on his podcast, Bonilla's contract came with interest which accrued over time. The Dodgers know exactly what they will be paying Ohtani decades from now, as he'll start receiving his deferred money in 2034. $680 million of Ohtani's deal is destined to be paid after 2034, meaning the Dodgers can afford to add around the best overall player in baseball during his prime. The contract itself is genius, and shouldn't hurt Los Angeles long term as they continue to reap the rewards of having Ohtani under contract.

The Dodgers aren't dealing with the Mets financial disaster

Third, unlike the Mets in the Madoff era, the Dodgers are not struggling financially. Los Angeles is thriving and if all MLB teams were sold today, odds are the Dodgers would go for the most dough. There's a reason the Dodgers have the richest ownership group in baseball.

There is also value to Ohtani retiring as a Dodger, which the Mets obviously cannot replicate with Bonilla. Ohtani is a generational superstar who has made the Dodgers the most popular team in Japan and Asia by a wide margin. $700 million is a lot to pay for one player, but LA will get its money's worth over the course of Ohtani's deal, even if it comes when he's retired.